Joel Klatt’s Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks for 2026: FOX Sports Rankings

4. Trinidad Chambliss
Ole Miss
Chambliss put on an absolute clinic during his high-stakes postseason run last winter, asserting himself as one of the most electric, unplayable playmakers in the entire sport. He plays the position with a distinct, high-intensity swagger, equally capable of shaking a defensive tackle in the pocket or ripping a tight seam-route 40 yards downfield. Even with heavy coaching staff turnover around him, his individual gravity keeps the Rebels' baseline floor incredibly high.
"How good was Chambliss in that run to the CFP semifinals last year? I get it, he’s going to be missing his offensive staff and some of those players that he had. However, he's electric. I love watching Chambliss play this position. He’s got great leadership qualities, and he's obviously great as a player."
2025 Stats: 3,937 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 527 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs, 86.5 QBR