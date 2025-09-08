Coaches Poll Week 2 Update: 15 Teams Rise, Illinois Shakes Up Top 10
John Canady
Host · Writer
Illinois storms into the top ten as 15 teams climb in the Week 2 Coaches Poll, bringing big movement and early-season drama to the college football rankings.
1) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 7
Current Rank: 6
2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 9
Current Rank: 8
3) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: 9
4) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: 10
5) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +7
Previous Rank: 19
Current Rank: 12
6) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 13
7) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: 14
8) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: 15
9) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +8
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: 16
10) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +5
Previous Rank: 22
Current Rank: 17
11) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 18
12) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 21
Current Rank: 19
13) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: 20
14) Utah Utes | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 21
15) South Florida Bulls | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 23
