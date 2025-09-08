Coaches Poll Week 2 Update: 15 Teams Rise, Illinois Shakes Up Top 10

‌



Illinois storms into the top ten as 15 teams climb in the Week 2 Coaches Poll, bringing big movement and early-season drama to the college football rankings.

1) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +1

Previous Rank: 7

Current Rank: 6

Watch Carson Beck’s 15 Straight Completions to Set Miami Record

2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: +1

Previous Rank: 9

Current Rank: 8

3) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +3

Previous Rank: 12

Current Rank: 9

4) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: +1

Previous Rank: 11

Current Rank: 10

5) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +7

Previous Rank: 19

Current Rank: 12

6) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +1

Previous Rank: 14

Current Rank: 13

7) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +4

Previous Rank: 18

Current Rank: 14

8) Tennessee Volunteers | Trend: +2

Previous Rank: 17

Current Rank: 15

9) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +8

Previous Rank: 24

Current Rank: 16

10) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +5

Previous Rank: 22

Current Rank: 17

11) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +2

Previous Rank: 20

Current Rank: 18

12) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +2

Previous Rank: 21

Current Rank: 19

13) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +3

Previous Rank: 23

Current Rank: 20

14) Utah Utes | Trend: NR

Previous Rank: Unranked

Current Rank: 21

15) South Florida Bulls | Trend: NR

Previous Rank: Unranked

Current Rank: 23

