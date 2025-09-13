College Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Florida at LSU

Entering Week 3 of the College Football season, Florida and LSU prepare for an SEC showdown in what could be the best matchups of the early season. Florida enters tonight looking to make a statement following their disastrous loss to unranked South Florida in Week 2. Meanwhile, LSU aims to continue its undefeated season and maintain its College Football Playoff aspirations. Looking ahead to Saturday’s battle, here are five bold predictions for this marquee matchup.

1) DJ Lagway Outplays Garrett Nussmeier

Entering the season, the quarterbacks in the SEC were gaining plenty of hype. Garrett Nussmeier was viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the country with early projections to be a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Meanwhile, DJ Lagway had plenty of high expectations as the former five-star recruit flashed his potential as a true freshman. Through two weeks, neither quarterback has truly stood out, especially Lagway, who struggled against the USF Bulls in last week’s loss. However, entering this SEC battle, the home-field advantage goes to LSU, which looks to bounce back following its underwhelming win over LA Tech in Death Valley just a week ago. Nussmeier is expected to win the quarterback battle, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Lagway step up to show not only why the hype is warranted, but also that he’s a top talent in the nation.

2) LSU’s Offense Finally Gets Going

There’s no denying that LSU’s offense has struggled immensely over the first couple of weeks of the season. The Tigers’ win over Clemson was primarily due to defensive grit rather than offensive success. Against LA Tech, Brian Kelly’s squad struggled once again in the matchup many expected them to dominate from the start. With a big game on the horizon Saturday, eventually LSU’s offense will have to show up, especially if they hope to hold their place in the top three of the AP Top 25 Rankings. That said, I like the odds that the Tigers’ offense finally puts it together in Week 3.

3) Florida’s Offense Keeps Pace With the Tigers

Suppose LSU’s offense does indeed get going in Week 3. In that case, Florida will have to keep pace with the Tigers’ explosive group if they hope to have any chance to leave Death Valley over .500. Although that could be a tall task for the Gators against a revamped LSU defense, Florida without a doubt has the talent and firepower to go toe-to-toe with not only LSU, but nearly every team in the nation. Their best chance to get back into this mix this season will be a big win over a ranked team, and there’s no better time than now. Keep an eye on Florida’s offense to have a big day on Saturday.

4) Billy Napier Wins the Coaching Battle

Entering the season, both coaches were on seemingly different sides of the spectrum when it came to job security. Billy Napier is always coaching for his job, with another likely disappointing season likely to lead to his firing. Meanwhile, Kelly’s role with the Tigers is more secure. In these top SEC battles, it’s often the team with the better coaching that emerges victorious. Kelly appears to have the edge entering this matchup, but don’t be surprised to see Napier coach as if his job is on the line, because, quite frankly, it is. His teams have responded before when their backs were against the wall.

5) Florida Steals the Win on the Road

If predictions one and four come to fruition in the Bayou, Florida is primed to stun the Tigers at home, especially considering how inconsistent LSU has looked throughout the first two weeks. The Gators are the underdog, but with a chip on their shoulder and their backs against the wall, expect Napier’s squad to come out swinging and potentially steal a big win on the road.