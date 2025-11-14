College Football: Top 10 Group of Five Quarterback Rankings

7. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels (Mountain West)

Week 11 QBR: #36 | 70.8 in win at Colorado State

2025 Stats - Total QBR: 69.6 | Pass Yds: 2,251 | Rush Yds: 484 | Total TDs: 23

Week 12 Matchup: vs Utah State

