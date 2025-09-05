College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) UL Monroe @ No. 21 Alabama (-37.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:45 PM ET | SECN
Alabama has plenty of questions to answer after a nightmare debut against Florida State. Not only is Kaleb DeBoer's job at risk, but the Crimson Tide will have an uphill climb ahead of them to get back in the postseason conversation. Fortunately, they'll have a chance to bounce back against UL Monroe on Saturday.
Prediction: Alabama 52, ULM 10
1) San Jose State @ No. 7 Texas (-36.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 12:00 PM ET | ABC
Texas has a lot of doubters to prove wrong after their horrendous season-opening loss to Ohio State. Not only did the offense struggle, but the defense didn't look as advertised either. Obviously, against a top team like the Buckeyes, we can take the Longhorns' debut with a grain of salt. In Week 2, Steve Sarkisian's squad should bounce back in a significant way.
Prediction: Texas 51, San Jose State 10
2) Utah State @ No. 19 Texas A&M (-31.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 12:45 PM ET | SECN
Texas A&M went through some growing pains in Week 1, struggling to pull away from UTSA in the first half. However, when the second half began, the Aggies looked like they figured it out. Against Utah State, expect A&M to keep rolling.
Prediction: Texas A&M 45, Utah State 13
3) Austin Peay vs. No. 4 Georgia
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 3:30 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
Georgia answered the bell in Week 1 and put plenty of the questions about their weaknesses to rest, although the answers came against Marshall. Regardless, with another easy opponent in Week 2, the Bulldogs should have no problem advancing to 2-0 in yet another blowout win.
Prediction: Georgia 63, Austin Peay 3
4) No. 20 Ole Miss (-10.5) @ Kentucky
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 3:30 PM ET | ABC
Ole Miss rolled on to a dominant win in Week 1, but in the win, the lack of ball security from the team's new starting quarterback is at least worth monitoring heading into Week 2. Meanwhile, Mark Stoops's squad has bigger worries under center as their quarterback play is the last thing to credit for their win in the season opener last weekend. Regardless, in the first of many SEC showdowns, I give the nod to Ole Miss to come out on top.
Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Kentucky 13
5) ETSU @ Tennessee
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 3:30 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee impressed in Week 1 with its dominant win over Syracuse. Not only did Josh Heupel's offense look the part, but the team's defense showed plenty of promise as well. Heading into a Week 2 matchup that should easily help the Volunteers advance to 2-0, expect another blowout win for the Vols.
Prediction: Tennessee 52, ETSU 10
6) Kansas @ Missouri (-6.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 3:30 PM ET | ESPN2
Missouri dominated in Week 1, but against underwhelming competition, that's what they're expected to do. However, in Week 2, they won't have the same luxury coasting to a win with a real threat in Kansas coming to town. The Tigers will have their hands full with the Jayhawks, but I still suspect an SEC win in this matchup.
Prediction: Missouri 30, Kansas 23
7) South Florida @ Florida (-17.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 4:15 PM ET | SECN
Florida looked the part in Week 1, proving all the preseason hype to be warranted. Meanwhile, USF turned heads in its regular-season debut, knocking off Boise State in rather dominant fashion. The Gators will look to improve to 2-0 and keep their College Football Playoff aspirations alive, while the Bulls have the chance to prove their win over the Broncos wasn't a fluke. In a matchup with two in-state competitors, I lean in favor of the home team.
Prediction: Florida 38, USF 17
8) Arkansas State @ Arkansas
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 5:00 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
Arkansas surprisingly turned heads in Week 1, looking like a team more than capable of competing in the SEC this season. Obviously, they'll need to prove they can stack up against top competition to prove they're capable of being in the mix. Still, with a Week 2 matchup against Arkansas State, the Razorbacks should remain undefeated.
Prediction: Arkansas 41, Arkansas State 13
9) SC State @ South Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
South Carolina may not have dominated in Week 1, but that could be because Virginia Tech looks a lot more competitive than expected entering the 2025 season. Still, the Gamecocks managed to cover the spread, while keeping the Hokies' offense out of the end zone. Between Shane Beamer's Heisman candidate on offense and the fact that the defense looks to be just as dominant, the hype surrounding South Carolina continues to grow. Entering Week 2, expect the Gamecocks to dominate in their home opener.
Prediction: South Carolina 63, SC State 3
10) LA Tech @ LSU (-37.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 PM ET | ESPN+/SECN+
LSU made a statement in Week 1, dominating the second half against Clemson to prove they're a true contender this season. Brian Kelly's offseason additions to the defense looked to have been well worth the money, and offensively, LSU has the firepower to keep them in any matchup. Expect a dominant win in Week 2 against LA Tech to allow the Tigers to improve to 2-0.
Prediction: LSU 48, LA Tech 6
11) No. 12 Arizona State (-6.5) @ Mississippi State
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 PM ET | ESPN2
Mississippi State managed to start its season off with a win, but its undefeated season will be in jeopardy in Week 2 against Arizona State. The Sun Devils have College Football Playoff aspirations, and the Bulldogs seem to be hopeful to clinch bowl eligibility when the season comes to an end. In this matchup, I lean in favor of the Big 12 challenger.
Prediction: Arizona State 31, Mississippi State 13
12) No. 15 Michigan @ No. 18 Oklahoma (-4.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 PM ET | ABC
This matchup between Michigan and Oklahoma could be one of the best games of the Weekend. Michigan seems like a program back on the rise, and with a revamped offense, it's only a matter of time before the Wolverines start to fire on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the Sooners look like a team that can truly contend this season after finding a consistent presence they can rely on at quarterback. This matchup could go either way, but I'll take the underdog.
Prediction: Michigan 24, Oklahoma 20
13) Ball State @ Auburn (-43.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 PM ET | ESPNU
Auburn made a bit of a statement in Week 1, coming back to knock off Baylor. The Tigers answered their first real challenge, and heading into Week 2, they have a prime opportunity to improve to 2-0 against an underwhelming competitor in Ball State. Hugh Freeze's squad should have no issue continuing its undefeated season.
Prediction: Auburn 45, Ball State 9
14) Vanderbilt @ Virginia Tech (-1.5)
Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 PM ET | ACCN
Vanderbilt will have their hands full in Week 2 against a Virginia Tech team that looked more than ready to make some noise in the ACC this season. The Commodores will not only have to go into a hostile road environment, but both sides of the ball will be tested by a Hokies team that has proven to be a well-rounded unit.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 17
