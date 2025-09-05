College Football Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

15) UL Monroe @ No. 21 Alabama (-37.5)

Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:45 PM ET | SECN

Alabama has plenty of questions to answer after a nightmare debut against Florida State. Not only is Kaleb DeBoer's job at risk, but the Crimson Tide will have an uphill climb ahead of them to get back in the postseason conversation. Fortunately, they'll have a chance to bounce back against UL Monroe on Saturday.

Prediction: Alabama 52, ULM 10

