Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

College Football Week 4 Most Bet Player Props and Anytime Touchdowns

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet college football props and anytime touchdowns from BetMGM betting insights, featuring Devin Mockobee, Justice Haynes, and Nitro Tuggle.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most bet player props (tickets)

Devin Mockobee Under 53.5 Rushing yards -115

Bettors are fading Purdue’s lead back against a tough defensive front, expecting limited efficiency and volume on the ground.

Justice Haynes Over 82.5 Rushing yards -115

The Michigan freshman has quickly become a workhorse, with bettors backing him to pound out another big game behind the Wolverines’ dominant O-line.

Ahmad Hardy Over 88.5 Rushing yards -115

Hardy has been a breakout name early in the season, and bettors see another high-usage performance as he continues to carry his offense.

Hank Beatty Under 63.5 Receiving yards -115

Bettors are taking the under on Beatty, expecting his production to taper off in what looks like a tougher passing matchup this week.

Malachi Fields Over 46.5 Receiving yards -115

Fields has become a steady target in his offense, and bettors are counting on him to clear this modest receiving line.

 

Most bet Anytime touchdown scorer (tickets)

Nitro Tuggle (PURD) +500

A longshot pick gaining traction, bettors are eyeing Tuggle to make a splash play and find the end zone at strong odds.

Justice Haynes (MICH) -140

Haynes is the chalk pick to score, with his goal-line role and heavy workload making him one of the most popular touchdown bets on the board.

Bryce Underwood (MICH) +195

The freshman quarterback is dangerous with both his arm and legs, and bettors like his upside to punch in a score either through the air or on the ground.

John Mateer (OK) -150

Mateer’s dual-threat ability makes him a red-zone weapon, and bettors are backing him to cash in on the Sooners’ scoring chances.

Semaj Morgan (Mich) +270

Morgan is a dynamic playmaker in Michigan’s offense, and bettors see value in him breaking free for a touchdown at plus-money.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

College Football Week 4 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Grant White

College Football Week 4 Best Bets: B1GBets Big Ten Expert Picks

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's Playoff Predictor

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

John Canady

ESPN Ranks College Football's "Bottom 10" Right Now: Florida, Notre Dame Struggle

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

John Canady

CBS Sports Ranks Top 15 College QB NFL Prospects: Freshman on Top

NCAAF · 8 hours ago

John Canady

Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings

NCAAF · 9 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: It's Ryan Williams' World

NCAAB · 9 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN's Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady

ESPN's Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady

Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 4

NCAAF · 1 day ago

TJ Inman