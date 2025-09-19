College Football Week 4 Most Bet Player Props and Anytime Touchdowns

‌



Most bet player props (tickets)

Devin Mockobee Under 53.5 Rushing yards -115

Bettors are fading Purdue’s lead back against a tough defensive front, expecting limited efficiency and volume on the ground.

Justice Haynes Over 82.5 Rushing yards -115

The Michigan freshman has quickly become a workhorse, with bettors backing him to pound out another big game behind the Wolverines’ dominant O-line.

Ahmad Hardy Over 88.5 Rushing yards -115

Hardy has been a breakout name early in the season, and bettors see another high-usage performance as he continues to carry his offense.

Hank Beatty Under 63.5 Receiving yards -115

Bettors are taking the under on Beatty, expecting his production to taper off in what looks like a tougher passing matchup this week.

Malachi Fields Over 46.5 Receiving yards -115

Fields has become a steady target in his offense, and bettors are counting on him to clear this modest receiving line.

Most bet Anytime touchdown scorer (tickets)

A longshot pick gaining traction, bettors are eyeing Tuggle to make a splash play and find the end zone at strong odds.

Haynes is the chalk pick to score, with his goal-line role and heavy workload making him one of the most popular touchdown bets on the board.

The freshman quarterback is dangerous with both his arm and legs, and bettors like his upside to punch in a score either through the air or on the ground.

Mateer’s dual-threat ability makes him a red-zone weapon, and bettors are backing him to cash in on the Sooners’ scoring chances.

Morgan is a dynamic playmaker in Michigan’s offense, and bettors see value in him breaking free for a touchdown at plus-money.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.