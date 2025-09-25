College Football Week 5: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

‌



Heading into Week 5 of college football, we have yet another SEC-filled slate to look forward to. Between multiple showdowns between ranked teams and several underdogs looking to put their name on the map, there’s plenty to be excited about as the weekend looms. That said, here’s a prediction for how every SEC matchup unfolds.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) No. 22 Notre Dame (-4.5) at Arkansas

Noon ET | ABC

Arkansas started the season off hot, but their quick 2-0 start has been combated with back-to-back losses that leave them at .500. The Razorbacks have another big test in Week 5 against Notre Dame, with the chance to get themselves one step closer to bowl eligibility. The Fighting Irish haven’t exactly looked as advertised so far this season, but their first win could come against Sam Pittman’s team, whose struggles may be too much to overcome.

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Arkansas 27

2) Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt (-22.5)

12:45 ET | SECN

Vanderbilt appears to be a real threat in the SEC, and with their early dominance against every team they’ve faced, it’s hard not to expect the Commodores to continue steamrolling teams. Against an underwhelming Utah State team, Vandy should keep its undefeated record alive with ease.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 48, Utah State 13

3) No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss (-1.5)

3:30 PM ET | ABC

In what could be one of the best matchups of the weekend, LSU hits the road for a conference showdown against an Ole Miss team that looks like the real deal. The Tigers have yet to resemble the top title contender they entered the season as, but with Brian Kelly coaching to win, not dominate, it seems that’s part of LSU’s game plan. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has found a bit of an emerging star in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. This matchup could go either way, but based on the early showings, I like the odds the Rebels take care of business at home.

Prediction: Ole Miss 31, LSU 23

4) Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M (-6.5)

3:30 ET | ESPN

Auburn lost its first test in SEC play against Oklahoma this past weekend, but Hugh Freeze’s squad took the Sooners down to the wire. The Tigers will have their chance at redemption against a red-hot Texas A&M team. Nonetheless, at home with the fans of Kyle Field behind them, it’s hard to bet against the Aggies, who look like they’re starting to gel at the right time.

Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Auburn 24

5) No. 15 Tennessee (-7.5) at Mississippi State

4:15 PM ET | SECN

Mississippi State has already surpassed many expectations set for it entering the year. At 4-0, with a win over a ranked Arizona State team, the Bulldogs look far more competitive than anyone expected them to be. However, their biggest test yet will come against a Tennessee team that appears to be a top contender in the conference. Underdog stories are fun to ride with, but not in this one. Give me the Vols to steal the win on the road.

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Mississippi State 20

6) No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia (-2.5)

7:30 PM ET | ABC

Alabama has bounced back from its opening loss against Florida State in a significant way. The Crimson Tide has looked explosive, and after positioning themselves for an uphill climb, Kalen DeBoer’s squad has risen to the challenge. Against a top-ranked Georgia team, Bama will have the chance to get itself firmly back in the mix. However, Kirby Smart’s defense understands the test ahead, and with the Bulldogs’ offense rounding into form, this matchup could be an absolute dogfight. As I mentioned above, picking the underdog is always fun, and considering DeBoer’s success against UGA in his first season, I’ll take the odds the Crimson Tide stun the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Alabama 34, Georgia 31

7) UMass at No. 20 Missouri (-44.5)

7:30 PM ET | ESPNU

Missouri has found success early in the season, primarily due to the underwhelming schedule they’ve had to start with. The Tigers got their first impressive win against South Carolina in Week 4, but even then, the secondary struggles showed a hole in Mizzou’s armor. Obviously, Eli Drinkwitz will need to address the concerns, but against UMass, those issues shouldn’t matter.

Prediction: Missouri 63, UMass 6

8) Kentucky at South Carolina (-6.5)

7:45 PM ET | SECN

South Carolina’s disappointing last couple of weeks have put the Gamecocks in desperation mode as the season progresses. With a gauntlet of SEC showdowns ahead, Shane Beamer’s squad still has a chance to salvage its season, but it won’t be easy by any means. Last year, USC used a win over Kentucky to start its magical run, and perhaps it could use the same strategy to right its wrongs once again this season.

Prediction: South Carolina 34, Kentucky 17

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.