Predicting Landing Spots for College Football’s Top 50 Transfer Portal Players

Forecasting landing spots for the top 50 transfer-portal stars as teams hunt immediate impact, plug roster holes, and reshape their 2025 contenders for 2025 now.

1) WR Cam Coleman, Auburn

Cam Coleman immediately becomes the top player in the transfer portal after making his intent to split from Auburn clear. The former five-star has totaled 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers, proving to be one of the lone bright spots for the struggling SEC squad. Coleman will have several contenders interested in his services, and with a robust market to choose from, expect the talented wideout to land a top NIL deal.

Prediction: LSU

2) EDGE Chaz Coleman, Penn State

Chaz Coleman adds his name to the transfer portal after spending this past year as a true freshman at Penn State. The six-foot-four pass rusher racked up eight total tackles, one sack, a pass defense, and a forced fumble in a limited role with the Nittany Lions. Coleman will have an abundance of suitors on the market, with several contenders willing to make a big push for his services.

Prediction: South Carolina

3) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

Prediction: Miami

4) RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

Caleb Hawkins took the nation by storm as a freshman this past season at North Texas, rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns in the Mean Green’s offense. The six-foot-two running back not only proved to be a highlight waiting to happen, but he made it clear that he can be the bell cow in an explosive offense. With his intent to enter the transfer portal announced, Hawkins will immediately become a top target for several contending teams.

Prediction: Texas Tech

5) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just weeks after Nebraska fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who is also the star quarterback’s uncle. The writing was on the wall for the former five-star to depart from the program following the move, especially when factoring in the back-to-back lackluster seasons for the Cornhuskers through Raiola’s first two years. The dynamic quarterback will have several suitors as he’s a marquee name on the market.

Prediction: Oregon

6) QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Brendan Sorsby began his college career at Indiana, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. The dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map this past year, leading the Bearcats to the best season in recent years, while combining for 36 total touchdowns (27 passing and nine rushing). Sorsby may not be a team’s top option with the names above him available, but he’ll undoubtedly be in the mix to land with a contender, especially if they miss out on the top three names.

Prediction: Texas Tech

7) QB DJ Lagway, Florida

DJ Lagway becomes a significant addition to the transfer portal after announcing his intent to seek a fresh start following yet another underwhelming season at Florida. The former five-star recruit seemed committed to the Gators, even after the departure of head coach Billy Napier, but clearly, plans have changed following the team’s season. Now, the Texas native is among the top players available and will be a considerable priority target for several contending programs.

Prediction: LSU

8) WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State

Nick Marsh immediately becomes the top wide receiver available on the open market after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal when the window officially opens. The six-foot-three wideout has played the last two seasons at Michigan State, where lackluster quarterback play has restricted him from showcasing his potential. Now, after a head coaching change, Marsh tries his hand at a fresh start, where he’s likely to be pursued by multiple top teams.

Prediction: Miami

9) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

Prediction: Georgia

10) QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

Drew Mestemaker adds his name to the list of talented quarterbacks available in the transfer portal after a breakout season at North Texas. The Texas native finished his first season as a starter, tossing for 4,129 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, he finds himself in the portal, where he’ll immediately become a top target for QB-needy teams.

Prediction: Indiana

11) QB Byrum Brown, South Florida

Byrum Brown finds himself in the transfer portal after a breakout season at USF. The dual-threat quarterback finished the season with 42 touchdowns (28 passing, 14 rushing) and only seven interceptions, leading the way for the Bulls. Following the head coaching change at South Florida, Brown has opted to hit the portal and test his value on the open market.

Prediction: Auburn

12) DL Mateen Ibirogba, Wake Forest

Mateen Ibirogba enters the transfer portal after a breakout season at Wake Forest. The defensive lineman totaled 21 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, proving to be a disruptor in the Demon Deacons’ defensive line in limited opportunities. Expect Ibirogba to be a considerable addition wherever he lands.

Prediction: Alabama

13) IOL Carius Curne, LSU

Carius Curne becomes not only one of the top available offensive linemen in the transfer portal, but one of the top players on the market after announcing his decision to depart from LSU. The former five-star’s decision comes as a result of the coaching change in Baton Rouge and will now add to the holes head coach Lane Kiffin will be looking to fill. Expect Curne to find a new home quickly.

Prediction: Georgia

14) WR Jayce Brown, Kansas State

Jayce Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons at Kansas State. The six-foot wideout put together a solid season for the Wildcats this past year, reeling in 41 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns. Looking to prove how impactful he can be in an elite offense, Brown hits the portal and will have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Florida

15) RB Hollywood Smothers, NC State

Hollywood Smothers becomes one of the most explosive offensive weapons to enter the transfer portal after announcing his intention to depart from NC State. The running back posted a career year as a starter for the Wolfpack this season, rushing for 939 yards and six touchdowns. Expect Smothers to have a robust market for his services.

Prediction: South Carolina

16) EDGE Jayden Woods, Florida

Jayden Woods committed to Florida as a top recruit out of high school. The edge rusher took no time to make an impact on the field, racking up 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, a pass defense, and a forced fumble during his freshman season with the Gators. Now, with the head coaching change in Gainesville, the defender hits the portal, where he’ll become a top target for several teams.

Prediction: Missouri

17) QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Entering the 2025 season, Rocco Becht was viewed as a potential candidate to watch, aiming to put himself among the nation’s top-tier quarterbacks after finishing his 2024 campaign with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while also proving to be a dangerous dual-threat, rushing for eight touchdowns. Instead, the Florida native put together his worst season with the Cyclones since taking the starting job three years ago, finishing with 24 total touchdowns (16 passing, 8 rushing) and nine interceptions. Nonetheless, following head coach Matt Campbell’s departure from the Cyclones, Becht enters the portal, where he becomes a top available QB in the portal with the chance for a bounce-back season in 2026.

Prediction: Penn State

18) LB Wendell Gregory, Oklahoma State

Wendell Gregory enters the portal after impressing during his time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past season. The versatile linebacker showcased his pass-rushing ability, totaling 12 tackles for loss and four sacks throughout his 2025 campaign. Now, he heads to the portal.

Prediction: Georgia Tech

19) WR Omarion Miller, Colorado

Omarion Miller becomes another versatile pass catcher to enter the transfer portal. The wideout proved to be a reliable offensive weapon as a starter in Colorado’s offense this season, which should bode well for him to have a robust market when the portal window officially opens.

Prediction: LSU

20) DL Devan Thompkins, USC

Devan Thompkins flashed plenty of upside this past season as a rotational piece of the defensive line at USC. The defender put together a career year, totaling 31 tackles, three sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble. Hoping to prove how impactful he can be with a larger role, Thompkins hits the portal.

Prediction: Oregon

21) WR Terrell Anderson, NC State

Terrell Anderson enters the portal after spending the last two seasons at NC State. Coming off a breakout year, where the six-foot-two pass catcher reeled in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns, the wideout put plenty of film together that will entice programs seeking a high-upside offensive weapon that could be a cheaper option in the portal. That said, keep an eye on Anderson’s market as it develops quickly.

Prediction: South Carolina

22) CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

Jontez Williams joins the wave of outgoing Iowa State players to hit the portal following the departure of former head coach Matt Campbell. The corner has the upside to be an immediate impact player in the right defensive system, and based on the flashes he’s shown on film, he should have no trouble finding an opportunity to prove that.

Prediction: Florida State

23) WR Wyatt Young, North Texas

Wyatt Young emerged as not only one of the most reliable big-play weapons for North Texas this past season, but in the nation as a whole. The six-foot wideout finished the year with 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns, proving to be a go-to target for the Mean Green’s explosive offense. Adding his name to the transfer portal, Young will have a robust market with several contending teams interested in adding him to their wide receiving room.

Prediction: Texas Tech

24) RB Peyton Lewis, Tennessee

Peyton Lewis committed initially to Tennessee as a top-five running back recruit out of high school. In two seasons with the Volunteers, the six-foot-one playmaker has shown flashes of his high upside and has proven to be a red-zone weapon, rushing for seven touchdowns in his limited carries. Still, with only 629 rushing yards through two years in Knoxville, Lewis has announced his decision to enter the portal, where he’ll immediately become one of the top running backs on the market.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

25) QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

Kenny Minchey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, and he immediately became one of the most interesting names in it. After losing the starting job to CJ Carr at Notre Dame, the former top recruit will look for a fresh start, and considering the quarterback-needy teams across the nation, he’ll likely have an abundance of options to choose from.

Prediction: Arizona State

26) EDGE Adam Trick, Miami (OH)

Adam Trick emerged as a premier pass rusher this past season at Miami (OH), where he totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The Ohio native enters the portal and will have the opportunity to prove how impactful he can be on a top team.

Prediction: Nebraska

27) RB Marquise Davis, Missouri

Marquise Davis committed to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school, but after finding a limited role in the Tigers’ offense as a freshman, the running back opted to try his hand at a change of scenery. Searching for a sizable role elsewhere, expect the dynamic offensive weapon to have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Florida State

28) EDGE Steven Soles, Kentucky

Steven Soles committed to Kentucky as a highly touted recruit out of high school, but in two seasons with the Wildcats, the versatile edge rusher has yet to carve out a sizable role in the team’s defense. Still, racking up 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a limited role is exactly why teams will jump at the opportunity to add the versatile defensive lineman in the transfer portal. That said, keep an eye on Soles moving forward.

Prediction: Vanderbilt

29) TE Brody Foley, Tulsa

Brody Foley becomes a top tight end target on the transfer portal after a breakout season at Tulsa this past year. The six-foot-six tight end hauled in 37 receptions for 528 yards and seven touchdowns with the Golden Hurricanes, proving to be a legit redzone threat in the team’s offense. Expect Foley to have a robust market to choose from when the portal officially opens.

Prediction: Oklahoma

30) CB Jay Crawford, Auburn

Jay Crawford committed initially to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school. In two seasons with the Tigers, the Georgia native has shown flashes of how impactful he can be, but in a minimal role in the team’s defense. Hoping to find an expanded role in a defensive secondary, Crawford becomes a top defensive playmaker available in the portal.

Prediction: Georgia Tech

31) EDGE Javion Hilson, Missouri

Javion Hilson committed to Missouri as a highly touted recruit with high expectations. Following a lackluster freshman season with the Tigers, the six-foot-four edge rusher has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, where he’ll immediately be a coveted player for several teams looking to improve their pass rush. Keep an eye on Hilson to find a home quickly when the portal window officially opens.

Prediction: Florida State

32) RB Cam Edwards, UConn

Cam Edwards immediately becomes a top running back option in the transfer portal after a monster season at UCon,n rushing for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Connecticut native looks to use his breakout campaign to boost his chances of joining a contender in the transfer portal, and based on his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon, several teams will be more than willing to add him to their offense ahead of the 2026 season.

Prediction: North Carolina

33) OT Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

Nick Del Grande will generate significant interest in the transfer portal when he officially enters the portal. The Coastal Carolina lineman has proven to be a versatile asset in the Chanticleers’ offense, and with the ability to step in and make a significant impact right away, keep an eye on Grande to be a top target for several programs.

Prediction: South Carolina

34) RB Evan Dickens, Liberty

Evan Dickens transferred to Liberty ahead of this past season following a lackluster freshman year at Georgia Tech. The running back put together a breakout season for the Flames, rushing for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns. Expect Dickens to prioritize fit for his next stop.

Prediction: Ole Miss

35) LB Khmori House, North Carolina

Khmori House transferred to North Carolina after his freshman season at Washington. Using a change of scenery to his advantage, the linebacker put together a career year, totaling 79 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, an interception, and one pass defense. Hoping to use his breakout season to his advantage, House enters the portal looking to join a contending program.

Prediction: Texas

36) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

Prediction: Notre Dame

37) RB Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier adds his name to the list of outgoing players set to depart from Michigan State this coming offseason. The dynamic running back rushed for 116 carries and 520 yards this past season, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Expect Frazier to be a top target for several contenders.

Prediction: Texas A&M

38) QB Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Colton Joseph immediately becomes one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal after a career year at Old Dominion. Totaling 21 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while leading one of the most explosive offenses in the Group of Five, Joseph looks to prove his worth on a new squad.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

39) WR Malcolm Simmons, Auburn

Malcolm Simmons initially committed to Auburn out of high school as a top recruit. In two seasons with the Tigers, the Alabama native has racked up 908 receiving yards and five touchdowns, showing flashes of his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon. Looking for a fresh start that allows him to find a sizable role in a new system, Simmons heads to the portal.

Prediction: Alabama

40) WR Perry Thompson, Auburn

Perry Thompson committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school, but after two lackluster seasons to start his tenure with the Tigers, the wideout has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Looking to prove how impactful he can be in the right offensive system, Thompson will be another SEC product prioritizing fit and opportunity over money.

Prediction: Missouri

41) S Edwin Joseph, Florida State

Edwin Joseph has spent the last three seasons at Florida State, where he’s quietly developed into a reliable impact player for the Seminoles. The Florida native has his sights on competing for a championship, and following yet another lackluster year for FSU, Joseph will attempt to do that elsewhere.

Prediction: Miami

42) QB Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Aidan Chiles is a former top recruit who initially committed to Oregon State out of high school. The quarterback transferred to Michigan State, hoping to prove why he was a highly touted recruit. In two seasons with the Spartans, Chiles totaled 23 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Now, he hits the portal looking to hit the restart button once again, looking to land in an offensive system that better suits his skillset.

Prediction: Oklahoma State

43) CB Ashton Stamps, LSU

Ashton Stamps spent the last three seasons at LSU, where he’s shown flashes of the potential he entered college with. The six-foot corner has the size, instincts, and versatility to be a lockdown defender, but he’ll look to prove that elsewhere following his departure from the Tigers.

Prediction: Ole Miss

44) CB Mister Clark, FIU

Mister Clark proved to be a reliable secondary defender this past year at FIU, where he racked up 59 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The corner is expected to enter the transfer portal and will likely have several contending programs aggressively pursuing him.

Prediction: Miami

45) RB CJ Baxter, Texas

CJ Baxter’s decision to enter the transfer portal puts him among the top offensive weapons available in the portal. The Florida native put together a strong freshman season at Texas, but after an underwhelming sophomore campaign with the Longhorns, Baxter is set to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

Prediction: Georgia

46) TE Michael Smith, South Carolina

Michael Smith committed to South Carolina as a coveted prospect out of high school. Still, after struggling to carve out a consistent role on the offense, the versatile pass catcher has decided to pursue a change of scenery. Smith will likely be a top target for several contenders this offseason.

Prediction: Florida

47) CB Noah King, Colorado

Noah King initially committed to Kansas State out of high school before transferring to Colorado before ever playing a snap for the Wildcats. Hoping he could land an immediate role in the Buffaloes’ secondary. The corner quickly found out that the grass isn’t always greener. Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal looking for the chance to prove why he was recruited as a top prospect.

Prediction: Kansas State

48) OT Grant Seagren, Oklahoma State

Grant Seagren joins the list of talented players expected to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State product has the size to be an anchor on the offensive line in the proper role, and as he looks to find the best fit for him outside of Oklahoma State, he’ll likely have a handful of options to choose from.

Prediction: Oklahoma

49) DL Antonio Coleman, Auburn

Antonio Coleman committed to Auburn as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After struggling to find the field throughout his freshman season with the Tigers, the defensive lineman has decided to use the coaching change as an excuse to hit the portal and seek a sizable role elsewhere.

Prediction: Missouri

50) RB Brendon Haygood, Missouri

Brendon Haygood committed initially to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school. Still, after struggling to find a sizable role as a freshman, the shifty running back has opted to enter the transfer portal. With several years of eligibility remaining and the talent to be a premier backfield option, Haygood will have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Kansas State

