College Football Week 7 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

College football is back, baby! From now until the start of December, we will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 7 selections!

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Where to Watch: SEC Network

SEC Network Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Spread: TENN -13.5 | Total: 69.5

TENN -13.5 | 69.5 Moneyline: TENN -550 | ARK +400

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of several SEC teams in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot. Already with one loss, the Vols can’t afford any more missteps if they hope to land a spot in the coveted field of 12. Expect both offenses to run rampant on Saturday when Tennessee hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks in a high-octane Week 7 matchup.

Tennessee operates one of the most efficient offenses in the country. The Volunteers average close to 540 yards per game, translating to an FBS-best 51.0 points per game. Assuredly, those offensive abilities will be on full display when they welcome the Razorbacks’ porous defense to town.

Arkansas has done nothing to slow down opponents. Heading into this conference showdown, the Razorbacks are giving up a mind-numbing 425.0 yards and 30.0 points per game, ranking 119th and 110th in the country, respectively. Still, they possess enough offensive firepower to burn through the Vols’ equally disappointing defense.

This SEC battle will turn into a track meet. The Volunteers have gone over the total in all five games this season, yielding an average total of 80.0 points per game. Similarly, Arkansas has eclipsed the total in four straight, with an average output of 69.5 points per game. That’s precisely where this total sits, but we have no qualms about taking the over.

Best Bet: Over 69.5 -105

Where to Watch Air Force vs. UNLV Rebels

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: UNLV -6.5 | Total: 67.5

UNLV -6.5 | 67.5 Moneyline: UNLV -225 | AF +184

With the Boise State Broncos constantly hogging the spotlight in the MWC, it’s easy to overlook what the UNLV Rebels are up to. Last year’s conference runner-ups are off to a 5-0 start this season, covering the number in four straight. The Air Force Falcons are a few steps behind the Rebels, and we expect the hosts to press their advantage at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV’s offense is doing most of the heavy lifting this season. The Rebels have gone north of 30 points in all five games this season, thanks to their well-balanced offensive attack. Through Week 6, the Rebels average 198.0 passing yards and 195.6 rushing yards, culminating in 411.4 yards per game.

Granted, their defense needs work, but one of the lone bright spots has been their run-defending prowess. The Rebels sit in the top half of the country, holding opponents to 142.2 rushing yards per game. As far as service academies go, the Air Force Falcons operate one of the more balanced attacks. Still, they’ll be running into the strength of the Rebels’ defense on Saturday.

Undoubtedly, the over is worth a play; however, we also can’t look past UNLV against the spread. They’ve proven to be an unstoppable offensive juggernaut, and the Falcons will let them roam free.

Best Bet: Over 67.5 -110, UNLV -6.5 -115

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: IOWA -3.5 | Total: 37.5

IOWA -3.5 | 37.5 Moneyline: IOWA -176 | WISC +146

We’re trolling the bottom of the Big Ten barrel this week, reeling in one of the top value plays on the Saturday slate. In a battle of also-rans, the lowly Wisconsin Badgers host the Iowa Hawkeyes in what could end up being the difference between a bowl berth or not. The betting market favors the Hawkeyes, but the Camp Randall faithful could be rewarded for their unrelenting support.

As reflected in the 37.5-point total, both teams are operating stagnant offenses. So far this season, Iowa has accumulated the 22nd-fewest yards per game, using an average run game to overshadow its anemic aerial assault. Likewise, the Badgers have been utterly useless in trying to gain any offensive traction. Their 309.2 yards per game rank among the worst in the FBS, matched only by their 18.6 points per game.

Still, Wisconsin’s run defense has been up to the task this year, neutralizing any potential fireworks from the Hawkeyes. Moreover, their lone two wins on the season have come in their friendly confines of Camp Randall Stadium.

This is a classic look-ahead spot for Iowa. With Penn State waiting on the horizon, the Hawkeyes could be looking squarely past their Week 7 matchup, focused on the task that lies ahead. Some bettors may seek refuge on the spread, but we are taking a principled stand on the Badgers’ moneyline.

Best Bet: Wisconsin +146

