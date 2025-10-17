College Football Week 8 Picks: Saturday 3-Game Parlay

College football is back, baby! From now until the start of December, we will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: VAN -2.5 | Total: 48.5

VAN -2.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: VAN -140 | LSU +120

With over half of the SEC still in the running for a College Football Playoff spot, these intra-conference games carry a lot of weight. That’s even more true as we head into a daunting Week 8 schedule that includes three Top 25 matchups between SEC programs. Included in that is Saturday’s early afternoon tilt between the LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores.

This hasn’t been the Heisman Trophy-worthy season many were expecting from Garrett Nussmeier. The Tigers’ quarterback is throwing for 235.5 yards per game while completing 66.2% of his passes. Those aren’t pedestrian numbers, but they certainly don’t put him in the running for college football’s highest individual honor. Moreover, the rest of the Tigers’ offense has suffered in the absence of Nussmeier. LSU sits in the bottom half of the FBS in total offense, putting up just 373.5 yards per game.

The Commodores are poised to exploit LSU’s most vulnerable weakness, its pass defense. In their lone loss, the Tigers gave up 314 passing yards to Ole Miss. Likewise, Clemson threw for 230 yards against LSU in a season-opening loss. Vandy’s passing game is one of the best in the country, and Diego Pavia will have his team moving from start to finish.

LSU and Vanderbilt will not both make the playoffs, and the victor on Saturday will claim a late-season advantage. The Commodores are out in front, and we like their chances of cashing as home favorites against a hated rival in Week 8.

Leg 1: Vanderbilt -120

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Where to Watch: FS1

FS1 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: BSU -13.5 | Total: 61.5

BSU -13.5 | 61.5 Moneyline: BSU -550 | UNLV +380

The gap between the Boise State Broncos and UNLV Rebels isn’t as big as the betting line suggests. The host Broncos are way out in front, currently installed as -13.5 chalk for Saturday’s MWC clash. However, UNLV has spent years trying to catch Boise State. This could finally be the year the Rebels usurp the longstanding conference favorites.

Every time Boise State tries punching above its weight class, the Broncos come up short. They dropped a one-sided defeat to Notre Dame a few weeks ago, emblematic of their struggles in last season’s CFP. At the same time, the gap between Boise State and the UNLV Rebels is shrinking. Arguably, the Rebels’ offense is a more well-rounded attack. UNLV deploys a premier ground game, averaging close to 200 yards per game. Likewise, Anthony Colandrea can throw with the best of them out of the pocket.

This game will be decided by defense. In that regard, the Broncos hold a more sincere advantage. Still, they aren’t immune to opposing teams’ offenses. Notre Dame put up some crooked numbers against the Broncos, while South Florida and New Mexico also enjoyed varying levels of success.

Every time these teams meet, the games become increasingly close. The Rebels might not be able to surpass the Broncos in Week 8, but they should do enough to stay within striking distance. Give us the points with UNLV.

Leg 2: UNLV +13.5

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Clemson, SC

Clemson, SC Where to Watch: ACC Network

ACC Network Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: CLEM -5.5 | Total: 50.5

CLEM -5.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: CLEM -210 | SMU +175

We’re rounding out our Saturday three-game parlay with a pivotal ACC showdown between the Clemson Tigers and SMU Mustangs. Neither team has lived up to expectations this season, but both are still fighting for a spot in the conference championship game. The winner of Saturday’s battle inches closer to accomplishing that feat, and the advantage lies in backing the underdogs.

After dropping three of their first four, the Tigers have rattled off wins in two straight. Still, those victories appear suspect when adjusted for opponent strength. Clemson easily dispatched North Carolina, which has been a formality for lesser-than Group of Five foes, and easily cashed as favorites against the 1-5 Boston College Eagles. That has allowed their offense to get back on track, but we have persistent concerns about the Tigers’ defense.

Those doubts are amplified against SMU’s vaunted offensive attack. The Mustangs throw the ball with ease, averaging 257.2 passing yards per game, while ranking in the top half of the country in total and scoring offense. More recently, they exceeded both totals in each of their last two matchups. SMU threw for 294 yards against Syracuse, netting them 31 points, following that up with 34 points against Stanford last time out.

Weaker opponents than the Mustangs have burned through the Tigers’ defense. We’re tempted to take SMU on the moneyline, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Clemson mount a late-game charge to steal the victory. With that, we’re taking the points with the visitors.

Leg 3: SMU +5.5

