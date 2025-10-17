Week 8 College Football Predictions for All 20 Top 25 Matchups
Grant White
Host · Writer
Another exciting week of college football has already begun, and there is no shortage of excitement on the horizon. How do we see every Top 25 game playing out this week?
Louisville Cardinals vs. (2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Friday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -13.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: MIA -650 | LOU +425
Louisville’s perfect start is a distant memory. Miami flexes its muscles on both sides of the football.
Predicted Outcome: Miami (FL) 38 – Louisville 17
(25) Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Time: Friday 8:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NEB -7.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: NEB -290 | MINN +240
It’s just a matter of time before the Cornhuskers let us down again. Unfortunately, we think that comes in Week 8.
Predicted Outcome: Minnesota 24 – Nebraska 20
(10) LSU Tigers vs. (17) Vanderbilt Commodores
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: VAN -2.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: VAN -135 | LSU +115
We haven’t seen enough from LSU to believe they have a chance on the road in Week 8.
Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 28 – LSU 17
(12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium
- Location: Durham, NC
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: DUKE -1.5 | Total: 60.5
- Moneyline: DUKE -120 | GT +100
Let’s not discount the Yellow Jackets just yet. Duke gets bulldozed, but does enough offensively to send this one over the total.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 38 – Duke 30
(14) Oklahoma Sooners vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: OKLA -5.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: OKLA -210 | SC +175
The Sooners’ grip on a playoff spot loosens further. South Carolina with the stunner.
Predicted Outcome: South Carolina 21 – Oklahoma 18
Michigan State Spartans vs. (3) Indiana Hoosiers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Bloomington, IN
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: IU -27.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: N/A
This spread is out of control. Michigan State should stay much closer than the Hoosiers would like.
Predicted Outcome: Indiana 30 – Michigan State 20
(5) Ole Miss Rebels vs. (9) Georgia Bulldogs
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Location: Athens, GA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: UGA -7.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: UGA -290 | MISS +240
The spread and total are right on the money. Georgia wins, but Rebels put up a fight.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia 31 – Ole Miss 24
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
- Location: Madison, WI
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: OSU -25.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: N/A
It will be years before this rivalry game holds any significance again. Ohio State in a romp.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 42 – Wisconsin 10
(4) Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium
- Location: Fayetteville, AR
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: TA&M -7.5 | Total: 60.5
- Moneyline: TA&M -300 | ARK +250
The Razorbacks have plenty of fight in them, and they will push Texas A&M to the brink.
Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 38 – Arkansas 35
(22) Memphis Tigers vs. UAB Blazers
- Stadium: Protective Stadium
- Location: Birmingham, AB
- Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MEM -22.5 | Total: 64.5
- Moneyline: MEM -2500 | UAB +1100
The Tigers’ offense will run rampant, but the Blazers don’t do enough to send this one over the total.
Predicted Outcome: Memphis 40 – UAB 20
(7) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: TTU -7.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: TTU -300 | ASU +250
An ailing quarterback puts the Red Raiders on upset alert. A late drive wins it for the visitors.
Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 35 – Arizona State 31
Washington State Cougars vs. (18) Virginia Cavaliers
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Time: Saturday 6:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: UVA -17.5 | Total: 56.5
- Moneyline: UVA -1000 | WSU +600
What do the Cavaliers have to do to make people take notice? It’s time to pay attention to Virginia.
Predicted Outcome: Virginia 35 – Washington State 17
(8) Oregon Ducks vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
- Location: Piscataway, NJ
- Time: Saturday 6:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ORE -17.5 | Total: 59.5
- Moneyline: ORE -1000 | RUT +600
Defense will be an afterthought in this Big Ten showdown. Watch this one soar over the total.
Predicted Outcome: Oregon 52 – Rutgers 31
(21) Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Stadium: Kroger Field
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: TEX -12.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: TEX -550 | UK +380
Texas doesn’t look strong enough to blow Kentucky out of the water.
Predicted Outcome: Texas 24 – Kentucky 20
(11) Tennessee Volunteers vs. (6) Alabama Crimson Tide
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ALA -7.5 | Total: 59.5
- Moneyline: ALA -300 | TENN +250
Tennessee will give Alabama all that it can handle. It will be a last-possession game, with Bama giving the home faithful a show.
Predicted Outcome: Alabama 28 – Tennessee 27
(20) USC Trojans vs. (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ND -9.5 | Total: 61.5
- Moneyline: ND -340 | USC +270
USC has had this game circled on its calendar since the start of the year. Notre Dame does nothing to slow them down.
Predicted Outcome: USC 42 – Notre Dame 38
Florida Atlantic Owls vs. (19) South Florida Bulls
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: USF -21.5 | Total: 74.5
- Moneyline: USF -2000 | FAU +1000
Even for the most casual of bettors, this total is too high. Bulls stomp the Owls.
Predicted Outcome: South Florida 40 – Florida Atlantic 24
(16) Missouri Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIZZ -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: MIZZ -115 | AUB -105
Mizzou has its hands full again in Week 8. Auburn pulls off a hard-fought win in a classic smashmouth game.
Predicted Outcome: Auburn 27 – Missouri 24
(24) Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
- Location: Stillwater, OK
- Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CIN -21.5 | Total: 58.5
- Moneyline: CIN -2000 | OKST +1000
Cincinnati will unleash its offense, and the Cowboys will do nothing to slow them down.
Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 35 – Oklahoma State 15
(23) Utah Utes vs. (15) BYU Cougars
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- Location: Provo, UT
- Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: UTAH -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: UTAH -170 | +145
BYU’s defense crushes the Utes. This one gets out of hand early.
Predicted Outcome: BYU 24 – Utah 10
