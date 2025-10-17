Week 8 College Football Predictions for All 20 Top 25 Matchups

Another exciting week of college football has already begun, and there is no shortage of excitement on the horizon. How do we see every Top 25 game playing out this week?

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Friday 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -13.5 | Total: 49.5

MIA -13.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: MIA -650 | LOU +425

Louisville’s perfect start is a distant memory. Miami flexes its muscles on both sides of the football.

Predicted Outcome: Miami (FL) 38 – Louisville 17

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Time: Friday 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: NEB -7.5 | Total: 47.5

NEB -7.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: NEB -290 | MINN +240

It’s just a matter of time before the Cornhuskers let us down again. Unfortunately, we think that comes in Week 8.

Predicted Outcome: Minnesota 24 – Nebraska 20

Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: VAN -2.5 | Total: 48.5

VAN -2.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: VAN -135 | LSU +115

We haven’t seen enough from LSU to believe they have a chance on the road in Week 8.

Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 28 – LSU 17

Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium

Wallace Wade Stadium Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: DUKE -1.5 | Total: 60.5

DUKE -1.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: DUKE -120 | GT +100

Let’s not discount the Yellow Jackets just yet. Duke gets bulldozed, but does enough offensively to send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 38 – Duke 30

Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium Location: Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET Spread: OKLA -5.5 | Total: 43.5

OKLA -5.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: OKLA -210 | SC +175

The Sooners’ grip on a playoff spot loosens further. South Carolina with the stunner.

Predicted Outcome: South Carolina 21 – Oklahoma 18

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: IU -27.5 | Total: 52.5

IU -27.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: N/A

This spread is out of control. Michigan State should stay much closer than the Hoosiers would like.

Predicted Outcome: Indiana 30 – Michigan State 20

Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -7.5 | Total: 54.5

UGA -7.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: UGA -290 | MISS +240

The spread and total are right on the money. Georgia wins, but Rebels put up a fight.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia 31 – Ole Miss 24

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -25.5 | Total: 41.5

OSU -25.5 | 41.5 Moneyline: N/A

It will be years before this rivalry game holds any significance again. Ohio State in a romp.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 42 – Wisconsin 10

Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Stadium Location: Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville, AR Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: TA&M -7.5 | Total: 60.5

TA&M -7.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: TA&M -300 | ARK +250

The Razorbacks have plenty of fight in them, and they will push Texas A&M to the brink.

Predicted Outcome: Texas A&M 38 – Arkansas 35

(22) Memphis Tigers vs. UAB Blazers

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium Location: Birmingham, AB

Birmingham, AB Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: MEM -22.5 | Total: 64.5

MEM -22.5 | 64.5 Moneyline: MEM -2500 | UAB +1100

The Tigers’ offense will run rampant, but the Blazers don’t do enough to send this one over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Memphis 40 – UAB 20

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Mountain America Stadium Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -7.5 | Total: 52.5

TTU -7.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: TTU -300 | ASU +250

An ailing quarterback puts the Red Raiders on upset alert. A late drive wins it for the visitors.

Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 35 – Arizona State 31

Stadium: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Time: Saturday 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 6:30 p.m. ET Spread: UVA -17.5 | Total: 56.5

UVA -17.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: UVA -1000 | WSU +600

What do the Cavaliers have to do to make people take notice? It’s time to pay attention to Virginia.

Predicted Outcome: Virginia 35 – Washington State 17

Stadium: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium Location: Piscataway, NJ

Piscataway, NJ Time: Saturday 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 6:30 p.m. ET Spread: ORE -17.5 | Total: 59.5

ORE -17.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: ORE -1000 | RUT +600

Defense will be an afterthought in this Big Ten showdown. Watch this one soar over the total.

Predicted Outcome: Oregon 52 – Rutgers 31

Stadium: Kroger Field

Kroger Field Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: TEX -12.5 | Total: 43.5

TEX -12.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: TEX -550 | UK +380

Texas doesn’t look strong enough to blow Kentucky out of the water.

Predicted Outcome: Texas 24 – Kentucky 20

Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: ALA -7.5 | Total: 59.5

ALA -7.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: ALA -300 | TENN +250

Tennessee will give Alabama all that it can handle. It will be a last-possession game, with Bama giving the home faithful a show.

Predicted Outcome: Alabama 28 – Tennessee 27

Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: ND -9.5 | Total: 61.5

ND -9.5 | 61.5 Moneyline: ND -340 | USC +270

USC has had this game circled on its calendar since the start of the year. Notre Dame does nothing to slow them down.

Predicted Outcome: USC 42 – Notre Dame 38

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. (19) South Florida Bulls

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: USF -21.5 | Total: 74.5

USF -21.5 | 74.5 Moneyline: USF -2000 | FAU +1000

Even for the most casual of bettors, this total is too high. Bulls stomp the Owls.

Predicted Outcome: South Florida 40 – Florida Atlantic 24

Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET Spread: MIZZ -1.5 | Total: 43.5

MIZZ -1.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: MIZZ -115 | AUB -105

Mizzou has its hands full again in Week 8. Auburn pulls off a hard-fought win in a classic smashmouth game.

Predicted Outcome: Auburn 27 – Missouri 24

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium Location: Stillwater, OK

Stillwater, OK Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -21.5 | Total: 58.5

CIN -21.5 | 58.5 Moneyline: CIN -2000 | OKST +1000

Cincinnati will unleash its offense, and the Cowboys will do nothing to slow them down.

Predicted Outcome: Cincinnati 35 – Oklahoma State 15

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium Location: Provo, UT

Provo, UT Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: UTAH -3.5 | Total: 49.5

UTAH -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: UTAH -170 | +145

BYU’s defense crushes the Utes. This one gets out of hand early.

Predicted Outcome: BYU 24 – Utah 10

