College Football Week 9 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location: Norman, OK

Norman, OK Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: OKLA -5.5 | Total: 54.5

OKLA -5.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: OKLA -200 | MISS +164

The SEC is turning into a war of attrition, with no fewer than ten teams competing for a spot in the coveted College Football Playoff. Two of those frontrunners get down to business in Norman, as the Oklahoma Sooners host the Ole Miss Rebels.

Oklahoma survived the tail end of back-to-back road games, besting South Carolina in Week 8. Still, this isn’t a team that looks comfortable offensively. Even against the middle-of-the-pack Gamecocks, the Sooners put up just 319 yards of offense. That drops them to 74th in the country in total offense, with an equally disappointing 70th ranking in scoring offense. Nevertheless, the Sooners can still win games with their top-ranked total defense.

Oklahoma’s defense will need to be at its best on Saturday, but we’re still anticipating a strong showing from the Rebels. Ole Miss averages the eighth-most yards per game in the country, balancing its attack with proficiency in both passing and running. They’re averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game, complemented by an equally impressive 187.7 rushing yards.

Assuredly, the Rebels will break free at Memorial Stadium, but Oklahoma will have its opportunities to put up points against the Rebels’ 66th-ranked total defense. At the same time, the Sooners should rally behind their home faithful. It won’t be enough for them to cover the -5.5 spread.

Best Bet: Ole Miss +5.5

Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -4.5 | Total: 67.5

CIN -4.5 | 67.5 Moneyline: CIN -184 | BAY +152

With all of the drama in the other Power Four conferences, it’s easy to lose sight of the parity in the Big 12. As was the case last season, most teams are still in the running for a spot in the Championship Game and a virtually guaranteed berth in the College Football Playoff. The Cincinnati Bearcats will attempt to improve their standing with a Week 9 matchup against the Baylor Bears.

Cincinnati has rekindled its elite offense. The Bearcats are averaging 446.4 yards per game, featuring a balanced attack up front. Brendan Sorsby has been a revelation, throwing for two or more touchdown passes in six straight, while averaging 2.8 touchdown passes per game. Likewise, he’s been a complementary piece to a three-headed attack out of the backfield, contributing six of the Bearcats’ 14 rushing scores.

Cincinnati will have no problem moving the ball against the Bears’ porous defense. Still, we’re expecting Baylor to keep pace. Their success is built exclusively on their offensive assault, which ranks 11th in total and 24th in scoring offense. Moreover, Baylor is no stranger to high-scoring football. The Bears have gone over the total in three straight, yielding an average total output of 73.0 points per game.

The total reflects the high-scoring nature of this Big 12 showdown, but it’s still short of the mark. These teams will trade scores all afternoon, with this one is sure to eclipse 67.5.

Best Bet: BAY-CIN Over 67.5

Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Location: Lawrence, KS

Lawrence, KS Where to Watch: TNT

TNT Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: KU -2.5 | Total: 56.5

KU -2.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: KU -146 | KSU +122

There’s always something special about intra-state matchups. Neither the Kansas Jayhawks nor the Kansas State Wildcats have had the start to the year they were hoping for. However, either program can turn the tide with a Week 9 intra-conference win versus a hated rival.

Kansas State struggled out of the gates. Losers of three of their first four, the Wildcats appeared destined for a disastrous 2025 campaign. But they’ve put together more complete efforts in recent weeks. KSU is coming off a monumental 41-28 win over TCU, making it wins in two of its last three. Across that stretch, the Wildcats are averaging 36.3 points and 426.0 yards per game.

That elite offensive efficiency puts the Jayhawks at a sincere disadvantage on Saturday. Kansas ranks as one of the worst defenses in the Power Four, giving up 394.3 yards per game and dropping them to 99th in total defense rankings. They’ve been most prone against the run, letting opponents trample them for 193.9 yards per game. That plays into the Wildcats’ recent offensive surge that has seen them put up 190.3 rushing yards per game across their three-game sample.

Kansas State is a prime underdog on the Week 9 slate. We have little doubt they cover the short spread, but see the most value in backing them straight up on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Kansas State +122

