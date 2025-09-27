Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Maryland Terrapins’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Maryland Play Today?

No, the Maryland Terrapins do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Maryland gets its bye a week after beating the Wisconsin Badgers to improve to 4-0 this season. 

The Terrapins face the Washington Huskies in Week 6.  

Maryland sports the third-worst odds to win the Big Ten at +22500, and the Terrapins also have long-shot odds to win this season’s National Championship at +100000.

What does the rest of the Terrapins ‘ schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

Maryland Terrapins 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Maryland Terrapins 39, Florida Atlantic 7
Sept. 5 Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois 9
Sept. 13 Maryland Terrapins 44, Towson 17
Sept. 20 Maryland Terrapins 27, Wisconsin 10
Sept. 27 Bye
Oct. 4 vs Washington
Oct. 11 vs Nebraska
Oct. 18 at UCLA
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs No. 11 Indiana
Nov. 8 @ Rutgers
Nov. 15 @ No. 23 Illinois
Nov. 22 vs No. 19 Michigan
Nov. 29 vs Michigan State 

