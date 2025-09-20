Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions’ Next Game

The 2025 college football regular season is well underway. You can easily access the Penn State Nittany Lions schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Penn State Play Today?

No, the Penn State Nittany Lions don’t play today in Week 4 of the college football season.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a blowout win over the Villanova Wildcats last week, which moved them to 3-0 on the year. Penn State returns in Week 4 for its most formidable challenge of the year to date. The No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks make their way to Beaver Stadium to do battle with the Nittany Lions next Saturday.

Penn State boasts the second-shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +250, behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes at +200. The Nittany Lions also sport the second-shortest odds to win the National Championship at +600, again only trailing the Buckeyes at +550.

What does the rest of the Nittany Lions’ schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Penn State 46, Nevada 11 Sept. 6 Penn State 34, FIU 0 Sept. 13 Penn State 52, Villanova 6 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 vs No. 6 Oregon – 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 4 at UCLA Oct. 11 vs Northwestern Oct. 18 at Iowa Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 at No. 1 Ohio State Nov. 8 vs No. 19 Indiana Nov. 15 at Michigan State Nov. 22 vs Nebraska Nov. 29 at Rutgers

