NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The 2025 college football regular season is well underway. You can easily access the Penn State Nittany Lions schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Penn State Play Today?

No, the Penn State Nittany Lions don’t play today in Week 4 of the college football season. 

The Nittany Lions are coming off a blowout win over the Villanova Wildcats last week, which moved them to 3-0 on the year. Penn State returns in Week 4 for its most formidable challenge of the year to date. The No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks make their way to Beaver Stadium to do battle with the Nittany Lions next Saturday.

Penn State boasts the second-shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +250, behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes at +200. The Nittany Lions also sport the second-shortest odds to win the National Championship at +600, again only trailing the Buckeyes at +550.

What does the rest of the Nittany Lions’ schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Penn State 46, Nevada 11
Sept. 6 Penn State 34, FIU 0
Sept. 13 Penn State 52, Villanova 6
Sept. 20 Bye
Sept. 27 vs No. 6 Oregon – 7:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 4 at UCLA
Oct. 11 vs Northwestern
Oct. 18 at Iowa
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 at No. 1 Ohio State
Nov. 8 vs No. 19 Indiana
Nov. 15 at Michigan State
Nov. 22 vs Nebraska
Nov. 29 at Rutgers

