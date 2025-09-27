Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Penn State Nittany Lions schedule right here.

Does Penn State Play Today?

Yes, the Penn State Nittany Lions do play today in Week 5 of the college football season. 

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first bye of the season, looking to keep their perfect 3-0 record intact. Penn State returns in Week 5 for its most formidable challenge of the year to date. The No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks make their way to Beaver Stadium to do battle with the Nittany Lions in Primetime. It’s a tight one with the Lions 3.5-point home favorites, where they sit -178 on the moneyline

Penn State boasts the second-shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +260, behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes at +220. The Nittany Lions are also tied with the Buckeyes for the lowest odds to win the National Championship at +600.

What does the rest of the Nittany Lions’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Penn State 46, Nevada 11
Sept. 6 Penn State 34, FIU 0
Sept. 13 Penn State 52, Villanova 6
Sept. 20 Bye
Sept. 27 vs No. 6 Oregon – 7:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 4 at UCLA
Oct. 11 vs Northwestern
Oct. 18 at Iowa
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 at No. 1 Ohio State
Nov. 8 vs No. 19 Indiana
Nov. 15 at Michigan State
Nov. 22 vs Nebraska
Nov. 29 at Rutgers

