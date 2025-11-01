Does Texas A&M Play Today? College Football Schedule for Aggies’ Next Game

The 2025 college football regular season is churning along quickly as contenders start to emerge and the stretch run begins. SportsGrid looks at some of the best teams in college football from week to week. Here, we break down the Texas A&M Aggies’ full schedule, examining every matchup on their 2025 college football slate.

Does Texas A&M Play Today?

No, Texas A&M does not play today in Week 10 of the college football season. The Aggies get a well-deserved bye, their second and final one of the season, after improving to 8-0 last week. The No. 3-ranked team in the nation remained undefeated by blowing out the LSU Tigers on their own home field in Week 9.

The Aggies sit with the seventh-shortest National Championship odds at +1000. They are also only behind Alabama (+115) with odds of +220 to win the SEC. Texas A&M is a virtual lock to make the CFP, sitting with -4000 odds.

Texas A&M is back at it in Week 11 when they wrap up this three-game road swing against the Missouri Tigers.

Texas A&M Aggies 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Texas A&M 42, UTSA 24 Sept. 6 Texas A&M 44, Utah State 22 Sept. 13 Texas A&M 41, Notre Dame 40 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 Texas A&M 16, Auburn 10 Oct. 4 Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 9 Oct. 11 Texas A&M 34, Florida 17 Oct. 18 Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 42 Oct. 25 Texas A&M 49, LSU 25 Nov. 1 Bye Nov. 8 Texas A&M at Missouri – 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Nov. 15 Texas A&M vs South Carolina Nov. 22 Texas A&M vs Samford – 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Nov. 28 Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

