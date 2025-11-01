Does LSU Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers’ Next Game

The 2025 college football season is heating up as the nation’s top programs battle for playoff position. Each week, SportsGrid spotlights the elite teams making noise across the country. Here, we take a closer look at the LSU Tigers’ complete schedule, breaking down every matchup on their road through the 2025 campaign.

Does LSU Play Today?

No, LSU does not play today in Week 10 of the college football season. The Tigers get their second and final bye of the season this weekend, and it really comes at the perfect time. LSU has stumbled recently, dropping three of its past four, including an embarrassing 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M last week. Following the blowout defeat, the team fired head coach Brian Kelly and named Frank Wilson his interim replacement. Wilson now has an extra week to prepare the team and familiarize himself with his new duties.

The Tigers sit 11th in the SEC, and their odds to make the CFP are long at +2800. LSU’s chances at a National Championship this year are even slimmer, with their odds ballooning to +60000.

LSU could certainly shorten those odds with a big bounce-back upset win on the road in Week 11, when they meet the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers are substantial underdogs at +12.5 on the spread.

LSU Tigers 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 LSU 17, Clemson 10 Sept. 6 LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7 Sept. 13 LSU 20, Florida 10 Sept. 20 LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10 Sept. 27 Ole Miss 24, LSU 19 Oct. 4 Bye Oct. 11 LSU 20, South Carolina 10 Oct. 18 Vanderbilt 31, LSU 24 Oct. 25 Texas A&M 49, LSU 25 Nov. 1 Bye Nov. 8 LSU at Alabama – 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Nov. 15 LSU vs Arkansas Nov. 22 LSU vs Western Kentucky Nov. 29 LSU at Oklahoma

