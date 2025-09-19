ESPN Ranks College Football’s “Bottom 10” Right Now: Florida, Notre Dame Struggle
John Canady
Host · Writer
10) Florida Gators
Record: 1-2
ESPN's Play on Words: Flori-duh
1) UMass Minutemen
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: UMess
2) Sam Houston State Bearkats
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: Sam Houston, We Have a Problem
3) Eastern Michigan Eagles
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: Eastern Michigan University Emus
4) UCLA Bruins
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: UCLA Boo'ins
5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Record: 0-2
ESPN's Play on Words: Notre Dame Biting Irish
6) Virginia Tech Hokies
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: Virginia Tech No-kies
7) Oregon State Beavers
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: Oregon Trail State (You have died of dysentery)
8) Akron Zips
Record: 0-3
ESPN's Play on Words: Akronmonious
9) Kent State Golden Flashes
Record: 1-2
ESPN's Play on Words: State of Kent
