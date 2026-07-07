ESPN Ranks the Offseason for Each Big Ten College Football Team From Best to Worst

18) Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans Team Profile

Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (1st Season)

Pat Fitzgerald (1st Season) 2025 Record: 4-8 (1-8)

4-8 (1-8) 2025 Finish: 16th in the Big Ten

Michigan State worked to offset several notable departures by strengthening both the offensive line and secondary. The additions of Cam Edwards and Tre Bell should help right away, while quarterback recruit Kayd Coffman gives the Spartans a player to develop for the future.

Key additions

RB Cam Edwards

OT Ben Murawski

CB Tre Bell

Key departures

WR Nick Marsh

OL Matt Gulbin

QB Aidan Chiles

Top incoming recruits: QB Kayd Coffman, WR Samson Gash, OT Collin Campbell