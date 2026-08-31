ESPN Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks by QBR

Efficiency Kings: Top 10 Returning College Football QBs by Career QBR
Raw passing yards and flashy touchdown highlights look great on social media, but ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) tells the real story of who actually commands an offense. Measuring everything from clutch third-down conversions and rushing value to down-and-distance context, QBR isolates the most efficient signal-callers in the country.
Heading into the 2026 season, these ten gunslingers lead all returning college football quarterbacks in career QBR.