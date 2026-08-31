ESPN Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks by QBR

You Tell Us! Who is the Best Returning QB in 2026?

Sound Off in the War Room: Who's the Real QB1?

QBR measures pure efficiency, but does it tell the whole story entering the 2026 season?

THE TOP DOG: Is Jayden Maiava 's 91.2 QBR enough to crown him the best quarterback in America, or do you take Julian Sayin in Columbus?

THE SEC GAUNTLET: Between Gunner Stockton , Trinidad Chambliss , Marcel Reed , and Byrum Brown , which SEC field general makes the biggest leap this fall?

THE SLEEPER PICK: Which QB outside the top five, like Devon Dampier or CJ Bailey, is most likely to crash the Heisman trophy race?

Drop your hot takes and QB rankings in the comments!