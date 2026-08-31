USA Today Ranks All 18 Big Ten Starting Quarterback From 1-18

18. Hank Brown - Iowa Hawkeyes

Hank Brown College Football Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 218 lbs

218 lbs School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Senior

There's not telling which quarterback will be under center for Iowa's Week 1 tilt versus Northern Illinois. We have Hank Brown penciled in as the starter, but he'll be operating on a short leash.

Heading into his senior year, Brown has just 73 pass attempts under his belt. More concerning, he completed just 52.4% of his 21 pass attempts last year, yielding 5.1 yards per completion and one touchdown.

Iowa will have to lean into its defense throughout the campaign, but it still won't be enough to offset its shortcomings under center.

2025 Stats: 107 passing yards, 52.4% completion percentage, 1 TDs, 1 INTs, 26.3 QBR