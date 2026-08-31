USA TODAY Top 15 College Football Quarterback Rankings for 2026

Gunslingers & Game-Changers: USA TODAY Ranks CFB’s Top 15 QBs for 2026
Experience at college football's premier position is practically priceless, but navigating the transfer portal and managing high-stakes roster turnover has turned quarterback depth charts into a year-round puzzle. With returning starters, portal superstars, and elite young guns fighting for national dominance, USA TODAY Sports assembled its expert panel to rank the 15 best signal-callers taking the field for the 2026 season.
From proven postseason winners to high-upside passers ready for their breakout moment, here is the official pecking order under center this autumn.