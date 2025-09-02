How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Fastest Players Fair in Week 1?
John Canady
Host · Writer
10) WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky
EA Speed Rating: 97
Week 1 Stats: NA
1) WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
EA Speed Rating: 99
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 3 Receptions, 99 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
2) WR Barion Brown, LSU
EA Speed Rating: 99
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 5 Receptions, 25 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
3) CB Rodrick Pleasant, UCLA
EA Speed Rating: 99
Week 1 Stats: 2 Tackles, 0 Sacks, 0 Fumbles, 0 Interceptions, 1 Passes Defended
4) WR Jordan Anthony, Arkansas
EA Speed Rating: 99
Week 1 Stats: NA
5) CB Julian Humphrey, Texas A&M
EA Speed Rating: 98
Week 1 Stats: 3 Tackles, 0 Sacks, 0 Fumbles, 0 Interceptions, 0 Passes Defended
6) SS King Mack, Penn State
EA Speed Rating: 98
Week 1 Stats: 2 Tackles, 0 Sacks, 0 Fumbles, 0 Interceptions, 0 Passes Defended
7) WR Jelani Watkins, LSU
EA Speed Rating: 98
Week 1 Stats: NA
8) WR Che Nwabuko, Pittsburgh
EA Speed Rating: 98
Week 1 Stats: NA
9) WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
EA Speed Rating: 97
Week 1 Stats: 0 Carries, 0 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TD, 3 Receptions, 95 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TD, 0 Fumbles
