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NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

Is the USC defense ready for its biggest test of the year?

Holdenn Graff, author

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — USC's defense enters Saturday with something to prove. After allowing 35 points in a track meet at Rutgers, the unit gets a Big Ten measuring stick unlike anything it's seen so far. The Oregon offense, currently ranked 17th nationally in total yardage, is steered by quarterback Dante Moore, who's thrown for 849 yards and nine touchdowns through three games.

The Ducks, after suffering a shocking Week 2 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State, bounced back last week by trouncing Portland State in an 84-0 romp. Moore's 280 yards and four touchdowns led the way as his unit looked to get back into expected form.

Trojans' defensive tackle Jide Abasiri didn't sugarcoat the challenge after practice on Wednesday. 

"They definitely got a lot of elite receivers," he said. "Their quarterback is also very talented. They got a very talented offensive line."

Asked what the defensive front needs to do to create more of a pass rush, Abasiri pointed to fundamentals over scheme. 

"We just honestly need to communicate better…be more physical, fall back on our training, do what we do in practice, and we'll find success."

USC has accumulated eight sacks this season, but managed to bring Rutgers' quarterback Dylan Lonergan to the ground just once in the team's Big Ten opener. 

Linebacker Desman Stephens II emphasized the importance of discipline, relaying the message defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has been preaching to his group throughout the week. 

"Continue to push our defensive values, which is getting to the ball, communicating, and playing aggressive."

Stephens said Oregon's biggest differentiator isn't just the talent they have at various skill positions, with guys such as wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore among them. Rather, their deception before the snap is something USC will have to look out for.

"They try to mess with defensive eyes and move around a lot," Stephens said. "They make sure you're playing sound as a defense. Just being on our Ps and Qs, that's really the main thing."

He believes that if the Trojans are able to have faith in their game plan and trust their instinct, the Ducks' trickery will be something the defense can manage.

Safety Prophet Brown rides into the week with high spirits after recording his first career pick-six against Rutgers, a 99-yard house call that went a long way toward helping USC squeak out the victory. Asked about the moment, he laughed off suggestions of a Heisman pose in celebration, instead claiming it was a TikTok dance he reenacted.

The Trojan defense, which held opponents to an average of 18.7 points through its first three games before conceding 35 to the Scarlet Knights, will need to clean up the same issue that plagued it late in New Jersey. 

"Just limit explosives," Brown said. "Play our rules, be very sound…have eyes, discipline. A lot of stuff that coach has been harping on, just corrections from previous games.

He also pointed to execution on third and fourth down as a key swing factor.

"It's not good to let drives get extended. The great defenses find a way to get off the field on third and fourth down…going into this game is definitely going to be a big indicator on how it's going to go."

With USC still pursuing its first victory against Oregon since 2016, Brown wasn't interested in overhyping the stakes.

"We're trying to go 1-0 every week," he said. "Every game is a big game, especially in college football. They're all valuable, so you can't let any of them slip."

For a defense being thrust into its fiercest test of the season, that business-as-usual approach may be exactly what's needed.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 24 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

+5.5

+198

O 43.5

Green Bay Packers logo

GB

-5.5

-240

U 43.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-719

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+520

U 45.5

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