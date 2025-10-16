5) Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 6-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +300
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Curt Cignetti, Indiana Hoosiers (Midseason Winner)
Record: 6-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +950
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes
Record: 5-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +850
3) Joey McGuire, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 6-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +1600
4) Mike Elko, Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 6-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +1300
5) Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 6-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +300
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Curt Cignetti, Indiana Hoosiers (Midseason Winner)
Record: 6-0
Odds to Win National Championship: +950
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Joel Klatt Reveals Midseason Top Five Coach of the Year Candidates
John Canady
Host · Writer
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Joe Cervenka
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff