Phil Steele Predicts SEC Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

T-9. South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina is the team nobody should casually pencil in as a win. The Gamecocks have steadily developed an identity built around toughness, athleticism and making opponents uncomfortable, especially at home. They may not possess the ridiculous two-deep depth of Georgia or Texas, but their best football is absolutely capable of beating teams ranked above them. The challenge is sustaining it over an SEC schedule. There is considerably less room for injuries, offensive droughts or a bad turnover afternoon when the roster isn't overflowing with five-stars. Ninth may look pedestrian on paper, yet South Carolina could be considerably better than its finish suggests. This feels like a team capable of producing one of those Saturdays that completely changes the conference race.
South Carolina Team Profile
- Head Coach: Shane Beamer (6th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Kendal Briles
- Defensive Coordinator: Clayton White
- 2025 Record: 4-8 (1-7)
- 2025 Finish: 13th in the SEC
- Conference: SEC
South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 Stats
- 336.3 yards per game
- 353.0 yards allowed per game
South Carolina Gamecocks Futures Odds
- CFP National Championship Winner +10000
- SEC Championship Winner +4500
South Carolina Gamecocks Regular Season Wins
- Win Total Over/Under: 6.5
South Carolina Key additions
- OT Jacarrius Peak
- DT Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Edge Caleb Herring