5 Bold Predictions for College Football Ahead of Week 4

4. Oregon Crushes USC
The USC Trojans are up to No. 12 in the country.
USC Trojans Team Profile
- Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (4th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Luke Huard
- Defensive Coordinator: Gary Patterson
- Conference: Big Ten
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- 2026 Record: 4-0
- AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 12
Lincoln Riley talked a lot all offseason about how much the program's culture had changed and how much emphasis had been placed on getting tougher and more defense-minded. USC handled San Jose State before surrendering some points late, then shut out Fresno State, and it was starting to look like Riley would be right. In the past two weeks, they have given up 30 points to Louisiana and then 35 to Rutgers (the same team that lost to UMass and Boston College). I think the Trojans are exactly who we thought they were.
Oregon Ducks Team Profile
- Head Coach: Dan Lanning (5th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Drew Mehringer
- Defensive Coordinator: Chris Hampton
- Conference: Big Ten
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
- 2026 Record: 2-1
- AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 20
Oregon has a loss to Oklahoma State and hasn't looked good against any FBS team yet, but that changes Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. I think Oregon punks USC by beating them up on the lines of scrimmage, and the Ducks win comfortably. With upcoming games against Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, and Indiana, Lincoln Riley’s seat will warm up quickly.