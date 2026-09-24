5 Bold Predictions for College Football Ahead of Week 4

1. Utah Sends a Message, Wallops Iowa State

The Utah Utes open Big 12 play with a test at Iowa State. The Utes are currently one of the top choices to win the Big 12, but still behind Texas Tech and BYU. I think they will emerge as the best team in the league, and this weekend will see others start to recognize that too.

Utah Team Profile

Head Coach: Morgan Scalley (1st Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin McGiven

Defensive Coordinator: Colton Swan

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

2026 Record: 3-0

AP Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

I know Utah has not played anyone yet, but I have been extremely encouraged on both sides of the ball. The rushing attack has been dominant, and the Utes have plenty of weapons to get the ball to. Iowa State is not a bad team, but they do not have the size or speed to keep up with Utah for 60 minutes. I think Utah wins big in Ames and starts to look like a real threat to Texas Tech in the Big 12.