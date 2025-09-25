Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 5

10. TCU at Arizona State - Friday at 9:00

North Carolina is putrid, so the TCU Horned Frogs don’t get all that much credit for embarrassing them during the season’s opening week, but Josh Hoover and the Horned Frogs' offense is very much for real. TCU is a Big 12 contender, and they travel to Tempe to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in what should be an entertaining Friday night showdown. Arizona State is now the second-favorite to win the Big 12 at +500, and TCU is right behind them as the third-favorite at +600. This is a critical under-the-radar game, and it should be an excellent appetizer for the smorgasbord of football on Saturday.

TCU at Arizona State (-2.5)

