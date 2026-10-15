Ranking the 10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now (Week 7)

10. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners may have pulled off the biggest win of the week.

Sadly, Oklahoma still isn't a very good football team. Before Week 6, their only wins came over 1-5 UTEP and New Mexico. Even in their triumph over Texas, the Sooners mustered 238 yards of offense, dropping their season-long average to 304.6.

No team deserved to win this year's Red River rivalry game, and it will be the only feather in the Sooners' cap this off-season. Until then, remember that virtually every offense in the Power 4 is better than Oklahoma.