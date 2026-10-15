Ranking the 10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now (Week 7)

7. LSU Tigers
We were optimistic about the LSU Tigers' chances this season. But after their overtime loss to Kentucky, we're starting to lose faith.
Granted, the Wildcats deserve a ton of credit. Entering Week 6, they were one of the most underrated teams in the country. Following their monumental win, they're finally starting to get the credit they deserve. In doing so, the Tigers have been let off the hook for their narrow defeat. However, we have a few apprehensions about their chances moving forward.
On the road, this team is averaging 370.0 yards per game against SEC competition -- a far cry from their regular season average of 524.8. More concerningly, they are giving up 413.5 on defense.
LSU has beaten up on some inferior opponents. We don't think they have what it takes to hold up against the conference's premier teams.