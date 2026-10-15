Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 7

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Oregon Ducks

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oregon Ducks

Date: October 17 | Time: 11:00 PM ET | TV: FOX

AP Rank: Nebraska NR | Oregon NR

Records: Nebraska 5-1 | Oregon 3-2

Stadium: Autzen Stadium | Location: Eugene, OR

This is a virtual must-win for both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oregon Ducks. Both teams have already suffered a conference loss, and another one would all but eliminate them from the Big Ten Championship Game. The deck appears to be stacked in Oregon's favor, but we're not looking past the Cornhuskers in this one. Nebraska gave Indiana all that it could handle in Week 6. Implicit in that effort is a team that is operating efficiently on both sides of the football. Conversely, Oregon's offense looked pedestrian against UCLA and doesn't possess a sufficient ground game to keep the Cornhuskers' defense honest. Nebraska will dictate tempo with its run game, and Oregon will fall flat at home for the second straight week.