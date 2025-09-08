Recapping College Football’s Biggest Upsets From Week 2

South Florida Bulls 18 - Florida Gators 16

Inarguably, the most stunning upset of the week occurred as the South Florida Bulls upended the 13th-ranked Florida Gators.

These intra-state rivals traded defensive jabs all game. Florida was limited to 324 yards of total offense, while South Florida mustered just one touchdown. Still, it was a game-winning field goal as time expired that clinched victory for the Bulls.

South Florida is the real deal. Two weeks into the season, and they have two signature wins versus ranked opponents. The sky is the limit for USF in 2025.

