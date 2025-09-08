Recapping College Football’s Biggest Upsets From Week 2
Grant White
Host · Writer
South Florida Bulls 18 - Florida Gators 16
Inarguably, the most stunning upset of the week occurred as the South Florida Bulls upended the 13th-ranked Florida Gators.
These intra-state rivals traded defensive jabs all game. Florida was limited to 324 yards of total offense, while South Florida mustered just one touchdown. Still, it was a game-winning field goal as time expired that clinched victory for the Bulls.
South Florida is the real deal. Two weeks into the season, and they have two signature wins versus ranked opponents. The sky is the limit for USF in 2025.
Vanderbilt Commodores 44 - Virginia Tech Hokies 20
You can always count on the Virginia Tech Hokies to let their shrinking fanbase down, and Week 2 was no exception.
The perennial ACC also-rans have abandoned their typically stout defensive reputation early in 2025. The Hokies were steamrolled at Lane Stadium, dropping a crushing 44-20 defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores, despite entering the non-conference tilt as -2.5 chalk.
While their conference record remains intact, the betting confidence has disappeared.
Army Black Knights 24 - Kansas State Wildcats 21
Things couldn't possibly have gone worse for the Kansas State Wildcats to start the season. After dropping a heartbreaking loss in the season opener, the Wildcats barely scraped out a win versus North Dakota State in Week 1. Things went from bad to worse, with K-State losing 24-21 to the Army Black Knights as -16.5 favorites.
Kansas State had no answer for Army's ground game. The Black Knights marched all over the hosts, putting up 237 rushing yards on Saturday. The Wildcats were outscored 10-0 in the final quarter, sealing their fate in a stunning defeat.
It's too early to throw in the towel, but bettors won't be taking a stance on Kansas State any time soon.
Ohio Bobcats 17 - West Virginia Mountaineers 10
This was supposed to be a formality for the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Big 12 competitors were short -3.5 road chalk versus the Ohio Bobcats in Week 2. Still, they walked away as losers, dropping to 1-1 on the season.
With just 13 first downs and 250 yards of total offense, the Mountaineers were outplayed in every facet of the game. Ohio dominated possession, hanging onto the football for 40:15 while churning out 429 yards on offense.
West Virginia was never in this game, and we don't expect the Mountaineers to be in any future contests anytime soon.
Texas State Bobcats 43 - UTSA Roadrunners 36
Curiously, the Texas State Bobcats closed as +4.5 underdogs in their intra-state matchup versus the UTSA Roadrunners. In retrospect, bettors were left befuddled as to what they saw in the Roadrunners.
Texas State sent UTSA home with a 43-36 loss in Week 2. The Bobcats relinquished their lead early in the second half but mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the win.
Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn were almost solely responsible for the win, accounting for 264 of Texas State's 454 yards. Those pass-catchers should feature heavily in the Bobcats' game-planning moving forward.
Jacksonville State Gamecocks 34 - Liberty Flames 24
At the start of the season, the Liberty Flames were considered Group of 5 contenders to make the College Football Playoff. After Week 2, the best they can hope for is a mid-range bowl game.
The Flames were doused on Saturday, getting crushed 34-24 versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Liberty was installed as -5.5-point chalk, but ended trailing from nearly start to finish.
Playing three of four on the road leaves little hope that Liberty can correct the ship during conference play. Maybe next year, Liberty.
Baylor Bears 48 - SMU Mustangs 45 (2OT)
After last week's humbling loss, the Baylor Bears were left pondering how they could turn their season around. Turns out all it took was a Week 2 clash versus the SMU Mustangs.
Baylor showed immense resolve in this non-conference showdown. They fell into an early hole and trailed at half-time. Then, down 38-24 with less than six minutes to play, the Bears scored 14 unanswered before winning in overtime.
This could be a catalyzing moment for Baylor, as it finds its footing ahead of Big 12 play. Keep an eye on the Bears moving forward.
Mississippi State Bulldogs 24 - Arizona State Sun Devils 20
Wins will be few and far between for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, so let the SEC basement dwellers revel in the moment following their Week 2 win over the 12th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils.
Mississippi State entered the clash as +5.5 home underdogs. While they only hung onto the football for just over 22 minutes, the Bulldogs managed to out-gain their opponents and posted a +2 turnover differential.
Just last week, Arizona State was a contender for a playoff spot. That distinction will be hard to reclaim this season.
