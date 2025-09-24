Top 10 SEC Football Rivalries Left Unprotected By Annual Matchups

‌



With the list of annual conference matchups revealed for the SEC over the next three seasons, some of the best conference rivalries have been seemingly left unprotected. Between blue-chip showdowns and rivals driven by rich history, here’s a look at the top SEC rivalries that could be at risk moving forward.

1) Alabama vs. Georgia

The rivalry between Alabama and Georgia has become one of the most anticipated SEC showdowns on an annual basis. Between coaching chess matches and top recruits facing off, when the Crimson Tide match up with the Bulldogs, more often than not, the two sides put together one of the best games of the season. With the two sides left off the others’ list of annual opponents, the rivalry between Alabama and Georgia could be put on pause following Week 5.

2) Alabama vs. LSU

The rivalry between Alabama and LSU is one of the top rivalries not only in the SEC but also in all of college football. With each side clinging to who’s been most dominant in conference play and has often been looked at as the most anticipated matchup on “The First Saturday in November." Now, it takes a backseat to the other rivalry matchups for each team.

3) Georgia vs. Tennessee

Another SEC rivalry that’s not only fueled by the players on the field but also by the passionate fan bases is the showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. With the two sides sharing a state border and being two of the first programs to found the SEC, the history between these two teams will always drive an extra sense of importance when they face off.

4) Florida vs. Tennessee

Two-storied programs that constantly got in each other’s way evolved into one of the biggest rivalries in the SEC. Dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, these two winning teams have become heated rivals, and every time they face off, the matchups seem to grow more intense.

5) Auburn vs. LSU

LSU and Auburn are another pair of SEC opponents that just don’t like one another. Between their fan bases and incoming players, the two sides have just never gotten along, unless it comes down to the one similar interest they share, which is despising the Crimson Tide. Regardless, with the battle of the Tigers put on the back burner, it leaves yet another rivalry unprotected.

6) Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma has long fueled a rivalry with Texas-based teams, but with the Sooners now in the SEC conference, the competition has intensified. OU already has the Red River rivalry with Texas locked into place for years to come. However, that ongoing rivalry comes at the expense of the heated matchups against the Texas A&M Aggies.

7) South Carolina vs. Missouri

South Carolina and Missouri’s rivalry is one of the freshest in the SEC, but that hasn’t stopped the two programs from gaining extreme bad blood for each other. Between the fan bases and the claim as to which side can rightfully claim the “Columbia" location, the matchup between the Gamecocks and Tigers has brought several heated showdowns over the last few years.

8) South Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Another relatively new rivalry in the SEC has emerged from the growing importance of the transfer portal and the heated battles for top recruits between Shane Beamer and Lane Kiffin. The two sides may not be viewed as a top rivalry to outside fanbases, but if you ask each team and their fanbase, the hatred grows stronger by the second.

9) LSU vs. Mississippi State

Not only are the two sides two of the first founding members of the SEC, but their shared division in the conference has been a key driver of an ongoing battle between the two sides. Over the years, LSU has been the more competitive program, but that hasn’t stopped the Bulldogs from looking to ruin the Tigers’ season one way or another when they square off.

10) Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

Another rivalry stemmed from geographical location: the battle between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Neither side likes the other, and the ongoing beef between the fanbases only adds fuel to the fire of this college football rivalry.

