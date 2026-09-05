TST Best Bets: September 5, 2026

The first full Saturday of the college football season is here, and we are heading to two of the day’s biggest nonconference matchups for our best bets.

First, No. 2 Oregon opens its season at home against Boise State before we turn to Atlanta, where Auburn and Baylor will meet for the second straight year.

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First Pick: Oregon vs. Boise State – Over 51.5

Rundown: With projected No. 1 pick Dante Moore leading the way, Oregon should once again have one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

The Ducks scored at least 41 points in each of their first three nonconference games last season, helping the over cash twice during that stretch.

Boise State is making its Pac-12 debut with senior quarterback Maddux Madsen back under center. Madsen led the Mountain West in passing in 2024 and gives the Broncos enough experience offensively to contribute to a high-scoring game.

Oregon should take control early, but Boise State can still do its part against a more forgiving defense late. Expect Madsen and company to add enough points while playing from behind to help push this game over the total.

Second Pick: Auburn -6.5 over Baylor

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with wide receiver Erick Smith (81) during Auburn football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with wide receiver Erick Smith (81) during Auburn football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.

Rundown: The 2026 Aflac Kickoff Game features a pair of intriguing transfer quarterbacks making their debuts in new environments.

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown followed new head coach Alex Golesh from South Florida, where the Bulls finished third nationally in total offense last season.

Brown is one of 11 former South Florida offensive players who made the move to Auburn with Golesh, giving the Tigers plenty of familiarity in their new offense. With that much continuity, Auburn should be able to avoid many of the typical growing pains that come with a first-year head coach.

Baylor will debut Florida transfer DJ Lagway, who joins an offense that averaged 451.1 yards per game last season. The Bears also brought in two of his former Florida teammates, Tony Livingston and DeBraun Hampton, giving Lagway some familiar weapons in his new offense.

The biggest uncertainty is a Baylor defense that was rebuilt with 21 transfer additions. Auburn, meanwhile, retained defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin after allowing only 20.7 points per game last season. In a matchup featuring plenty of change on both sides, the Tigers have more continuity where it matters and should cover the spread in Atlanta.