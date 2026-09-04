USC's relentless defense swarms Fresno State in shutout win

LOS ANGELES — Lincoln Riley’s USC teams have always been known for explosive playmakers on the outside and elite quarterback play that makes the Trojans one of the most consistent offenses in the nation. However, through two weeks, it might be the other side of the ball stealing the show.

That can be attributed to one person: Gary Patterson.

USC’s defensive coordinator showed just how suffocating his defense can be Friday night, leading a dominant defensive effort in the Trojans’ 39-0 victory over Fresno State in the Bulldogs’ debut game in the Pac-12 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Patterson, who joined Riley’s staff in January, has brought an aggressive, disciplined identity to a defense that held Fresno State to just 116 total yards and 1.3 yards per carry while allowing just nine first downs. Patterson, who became winningest coach in TCU history over his 22 seasons in Fort Worth, had the nation’s top total defense five times and coached USC to one of its finest defensive efforts in school history.

“He brings a whole lot of energy to us,” USC safety Kenny Urlacher said. “He just helps us get better each and every day.”

The performance marked USC’s first shutout in nearly two years and just its second since 2011. The only other time in Riley's tenure came Sept. 7, 2024, in a 48-0 win over the Utah State Aggies.

Patterson, who is known for his signature “4-2-5” defensive scheme, a hybrid system built on speed, disguise and discipline, had the Trojans swarming to the football all night. USC recorded five sacks, seven tackles for loss, forced two turnovers and ended the game with a turnover on downs that preserved the shutout.

“That red zone stop at the end was tremendous,” Riley said. “That’s something we’ve really been emphasizing heavily.”

Perhaps the most impressive feat came from USC’s ability to put points on the board without the offense touching the football. The Trojans recorded two safeties in a single game, something that did not happen in college football in all of 2025.

“I don’t know that for as long as I’ve been a coach if we’ve ever had two [safeties] in a game,” Riley said. “That was pretty darn cool.”

Junior safety Kennedy Urlacher, the son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, played a major role in the blowout victory.

Urlacher finished with two sacks, a forced fumble and a safety, the latter coming when he slammed Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal out the back of the end zone to give USC a 16-0 lead.

“He’s [Urlacher] a high energy, high effort player,” Riley said. “Once he turns it loose, you feel his speed and physicality on the field.”

Urlacher’s safety came as a result of the instant pressure generated up front. Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri beat a double-team block up the middle on third-and-23, forcing Mandal to roll out to his right, where Urlacher was waiting to knock the Bulldog quarterback out of bounds for two points.

“It’s good to see guys like KU [Kenny Urlacher] make plays,” Abasiri said.

The defensive showing was especially notable after USC allowed 23 points in the fourth quarter against San José State last week. Despite that late-game lapse, the Trojans have been dominant defensively for seven of their first eight quarters this season, allowing just three total points with the starting unit on the field.

That collective execution is what has allowed the Trojans to play with the speed and physicality that has defined his defenses throughout his career. Through two weeks, USC has shown the ability to pressure the quarterback, force negative plays and create turnovers while remaining disciplined on the back end.

Now, the challenge will be sustaining that standard as the Trojans march toward the heart of their schedule. The junior defensive tackle discusses how the defense can build off the dominant performance.

“It ultimately boils down to everyone doing their job,” Abasiri said.