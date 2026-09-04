Top Storylines heading into No. 14 USC's Week 1 matchup against Fresno State

LOS ANGELES — The Trojans opened their season with a 16-point victory over the San Jose Spartans as the only ranked team to take the field in Week 0, and while much of the conversation in the following days of the game discussed the fans in attendance, or lack thereof, USC had to turn the page in short order.

Fresno State travels to the LA Coliseum Friday night looking to start 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season while Fresno State attempts to knock off a playoff contending opponent on the road in its first game as a member of the Pac-12.

Here are four storylines to keep an eye on throughout the matchup.

Masterful Maiava

Quarterback Jayden Maiava kicked off his senior season in style Saturday, completing 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in USC's 42-26 win over San José State. The 22-year-old surpassed 5,000 passing yards as a Trojan, while his 86.2% completion percentage set a program record for the highest single-game completion percentage by a USC quarterback since at least 1995 with a minimum of 25 attempts.

“We’re going to have to be really sharp on defense,” Entz said. “We’ve got to tackle well and try to find ways to get (Maiava) off schedule at different times.”

The performance earned the Trojan quarterback AP National Player of the Week honors, the first of his collegiate career. Maiava also completed 14 consecutive passes, the most by a USC quarterback since No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams connected on 17 straight against Colorado in 2023.

Fresno State defensive coordinator Nick Benedetto, whose unit allowed a Mountain West-best 18.8 points per game in 2025, faces a difficult challenge in the season opener trying to slow down a high-powered Trojan offense that scored six touchdowns on seven red zone trips a week ago.

Trent Mosley Early Success

Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley put himself on the college football map after hauling in seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in his collegiate debut. The 20-year-old also made an impact in the return game, leading USC with 174 all-purpose yards.

Mosley showcased his explosiveness on his first collegiate touch, returning a punt 41 yards into San José State territory while breaking multiple tackles and flipping field position for the Trojans.

His 118 receiving yards were the most by a USC true freshman in a debut since former Trojan wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recorded 123 receiving yards against Fresno State in 2014.

The freshman was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded true freshman in Week 0 and led all wide receivers nationally with a grade of 90.3. Mosley's ability to settle into soft spots in zone coverage helped USC move the chains, with six of his seven receptions resulting in first downs.

Freshmen Impact

Entering the season, USC's freshman class was regarded as one of, if not the best, in the nation, headlined by defensive end Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman. While those two are expected to be major contributors for head coach Lincoln Riley, it was several other young Trojans who made an immediate impact in the season opener.

Wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and the aforementioned Mosley each hauled in touchdown receptions from Maiava, while running backs Riley Wormley and Shaun Alston each found the end zone on the ground in their collegiate debuts.

USC had five true freshmen in the starting lineup — four on offense and one on defense — while 20 true freshmen saw action in the win over the Spartans, showcasing the depth and talent of one of the nation's top recruiting classes.

Familiarity on the Opposing Sideline

Friday's matchup marks the second meeting between Riley and Fresno State during his tenure at USC, but this time a familiar face will be on the opposing sideline.

Former USC assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach Matt Entz enters his second season as Fresno State's head coach after leading the Bulldogs to a 9-4 record and a win in the Arizona Bowl in 2025.

During Entz's lone season on USC's staff, the Trojans made significant strides defensively, improving from 119th to 70th nationally in total defense and from 121st to 56th in scoring defense from 2023 to 2024.

“He’s a really good football coach and took over a proud program that’s got a lot of great history and tradition in the way that they play,” Riley said.