10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

USC Trojans

It wasn't so long ago that the USC Trojans were viewed as a perennial contender. Sadly, Lincoln Riley has failed to reestablish this team as a contender.

Riley led the Trojans to an 11-win season in his first year at the helm. Since then, USC has gone 24-15 without a notable bowl berth. With that, we can't justify their 14th ranking in the preseason AP Poll.

USC didn't come close to covering the -37.5 spread in its season-opening win over San Jose State. Nor do we trust them to optimize performance in conference play.

In the end, we're anticipating another disastrous showing from Riley and the Trojans.