10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

Undoubtedly, the James Madison Dukes' 2025 season was the best campaign in program history. A 12-win season, conference championship, and CFP berth in just their fourth FBS season were entirely unexpected. The Dukes can't replicate that in 2026.
James Madison has a very winnable schedule. At the outset of the season, they don't have any games against ranked opponents, and they don't take on one Power 4 team.
Therein lies part of the dilemma. The Dukes won't have any marquee wins on their resume come December. Even with an immaculate record, it seems improbable that they do enough to replicate last season's successes.
Some are expecting the Dukes to be back in the playoff conversation. A more realistic expectation is another two-loss season and a meaningless bowl game.