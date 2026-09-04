10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 1

10. SMU (-3.5) at Florida State - Monday at 7:30
SMU and Florida State wrap up Week 1 with a Labor Day clash on Monday night in Tallahassee. The Seminoles looked, to be blunt, quite awful on the lines of scrimmage against New Mexico State in Week Zero. Duce Robinson and Ousmane Kromah are both very good skill players, but if the offensive and defensive lines don’t improve quickly, Mike Norvell is getting fired very soon. SMU is a sleeper ACC Championship and College Football Playoff pick. Why then, is the line on this game only 3.5 points in favor of the Mustangs? That scares me, and SMU should be very wary of this trip to Doak Campbell Stadium.