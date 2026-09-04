10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 1

1. Toledo at Michigan State (-9.5) - Friday at 8:00

A new era begins in East Lansing on Friday night as Pat Fitzgerald leads the Michigan State Spartans onto the field for the first time. It’s long overdue for Fitzgerald as he returns to the Big Ten after an ignominious exit from Northwestern, and expectations are relatively low in his first season at Michigan State. The Spartans host one of the more consistent MAC programs as Toledo comes to town. Win probability models give Toledo roughly a 25% chance to win outright, and they enter the contest as 9.5-point underdogs. The Toledo Rockets are not without change of their own as lower-level success story Mike Jacobs replaced longtime head coach Jason Candle. Jacobs brought some good FCS players with him, and the Rockets have a veteran offensive line that could lean on the Spartans and grind the clock.