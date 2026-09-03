UCLA Bruins 2026 College Football Preview & Predictions

UCLA journeyed through three separate seasons in 2025: Their 0-4 start, which led to the firing of DeShaun Foster; a three-game renaissance under Tim Skipper; and a return to reality as they lost their final five games, four by at least 19 points.

UCLA Bruins Snapshot

2025 Record: 3-9 (3-6) | Big Ten Finish: 12th (tied)

3-9 (3-6) 12th (tied) P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 46

NR NR | No. 46 Head Coach: Bob Chesney (1st Year) | Record: 132-53 | at UCLA: 0-0

Bob Chesney (1st Year) 132-53 0-0 Offensive Coordinator: Dean Kennedy (1st Year)

Dean Kennedy (1st Year) Defensive Coordinator: Colin Hitschler (1st Year)

Optimism was at an all-time low for the program as their prospects in the Big Ten looked gloomier than they ever did during their Pac-12 days. That all seemed to change when they hired Bob Chesney, who has injected a much-needed shot of hope into every aspect of Bruins football, including the alum base. There is hope in Westwood.

UCLA Futures Odds (DraftKings)

Regular Season Wins: OVER 6.5 +110 | UNDER 6.5 -132

OVER 6.5 +110 | UNDER 6.5 -132 Conference Wins: OVER 3.5 -150 | UNDER 3.5 +125

OVER 3.5 -150 | UNDER 3.5 +125 National Championship Odds: +75000 | CFB Playoff Odds: +2300

+75000 | +2300 B1G Championship Odds: +17000 | To Reach B1GCG: +7500

The sportsbooks project the Bruins as a bowl team in Year 1 of the Chesney era. They are -180 for OVER 5.5 wins at DraftKings. Looking at the Big Ten totem pole, UCLA is way ahead of the bottom tier, has snuck ahead of perennial bowl team Minnesota, and is closer to Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Illinois than the fanbases of those programs realize. It’s a vote of confidence for the Chesney hire.

UCLA Preview: Why You Should Buy

Google Bob Chesney

10th Nationally in Returning Production

Over 60 New Players

It starts with the head coach. It has to. Chesney has won wherever he’s gone. His teams have finished with a winning record in 15 out of 16 seasons, with his first year at Holy Cross (5-6) the lone outlier. Even that year, the Crusaders went 4-2 in conference and finished second in the Patriot League. We’re not saying he’s the second coming of Curt Cignetti, but Google him.

Like Cigs, Chesney brings with him several talented players from JMU, which should help ease the transition in Year, including All-American (All-Purpose) RB Wayne Knight (2,039 all-purpose yards) and All-Sun Belt blockers Riley Robell and Carter Sweazie, among others. Last week, they added fifth-year man LB Trent Hendrick, who was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and becomes UCLA’s most experienced player (1,808 career FBS snaps). The Bruins also added transfers from other programs and have more than enough returning players. The overall talent is much better, which is why UCLA is 11th on On3’s portal rankings, which factor in incoming and outgoing transfers. The Bruins rank 10th in returning production (67 percent) and have imported 140 starts (second-most in B1G) per ESPN’s SP+.

UCLA Preview: Why You Should Sell

Offensive Line Questions

Front 6 Experience/Depth

I like what they’ve done with the incoming transfers along the offensive line, with former JMU pivot Riley Robell settled in at center. LG Eugene Brooks should build on an impressive freshman season. It’s possible starter Sam Yoon and former JMU starter Carter Sweazie could be on the second unit. Still, they are relying on three to four new starters who are unproven at this level.

The same can be said of their defensive line and linebackers. All the starters will be new. Three-fourths of their likely defensive line combined for 23 tackles last season, including just 11 from their projected defensive tackles. How this group will perform in bigger roles is one question. Even more concerning is the depth behind them.

UCLA Breakout Player: Brian Rowe Jr.

WR Transfer From South Carolina

19 receptions, 149 yards, TD as Freshman

One of the best under-the-radar additions in the Big Ten this offseason might be Brian Rowe Jr. The former four-star recruit played in 11 games for South Carolina as a true freshman, including four starts. Lightning-quick with the ability to make acrobatic catches, Rowe Jr. should emerge as a playmaker for the Bruins as a slot receiver. With an impressive spring and camp, he has also flashed the ability to be a deep threat on the outside with his speed.

UCLA X-Factor: Nico Iamaleava

Former 5-Star Recruit: 6’6” & 215 Pounds

2024: 7.8 YPA, 19 TD-5 INT | 2025: 6.0 YPA, 13 TD-7 INT

Career Rushing Yards: 934 | TD: 10

As a transfer from Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava did not return to Cali until the summer, and his head coach was fired three games into the season. In 2026, the former 5-star recruit has the benefit of spring football and a more stable coaching staff, including incoming OC Dean Kennedy, who ran a JMU offense that was among the best in college football. In many ways, Iamaleava regressed in his redshirt sophomore season.

In what is a deep group of talented Big Ten quarterbacks, Iamaleava has all the tools to be a top-five signal-caller in the conference, or if he doesn’t improve from last season, could find himself outside the top 10. At 6’6”, with a big-time arm and elite athleticism, he’s blessed with the ability to be a top-notch quarterback, but will he put it all together in 2026? If so, the Bruins will become that much more dangerous.

UCLA Schedule Analysis

SP+ SOS Rank: 36

Phil Steele Toughest Schedules: 29

We’re not going to say UCLA’s schedule is easy, but it’s manageable. They’re not winning at Oregon or at Michigan, but every other game is within reach, including their home finale against rival USC. The Bruins avoid Ohio State, Indiana (two of the B1G 3), Penn State, Washington, and Iowa. That’s five of the Big Ten’s eight ranked teams.

They play three of the four bottom Big Ten teams: vs. Purdue, at Maryland, vs. Michigan State. The Bruins also host Wisconsin and Illinois. Out of conference, UCLA starts the season at Cal (-1.5), before San Diego State and Nevada come to the Rose Bowl. They will be favored in all three.

UCLA Best Bet, Long Shot, & Prediction: OVER/UNDER 5.5 Wins

Win Total: OVER 6.5 +110 (+150 @ DraftKings)

Best Bet: OVER 3.5 Conference Wins ( – 150 @ DraftKings)

– Long Shot: Exactly 7 Wins (+450 @ DraftKings)

I’m bullish on Chesney and the Bruins. For 2026, they’ve brought back much of their most important production from last season while making key additions via the transfer portal. This is a more talented team that also should be significantly better coached than they were a year ago. Is there a team in college football getting a bigger coaching bump than the Bruins are?

While I like them getting to seven wins, starting the season at Cal is a true toss-up game, so I prefer banking on the OVER 3.5 Big Ten wins. Considering UCLA hosts Purdue and Wisconsin, it’s hard to imagine they will get fewer than three. With home games against USC, Wisconsin, and Illinois, as well as a trip to Maryland, five to six Big Ten wins is very possible.