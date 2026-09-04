Phil Steele Predicts SEC Order of Finish Ahead of Week 1

T-5) Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Team Profile

AP Top 25 Ranking: 8

8 Head Coach: Mike Elko (3rd Season)

Mike Elko (3rd Season) Offensive Coordinator: Holmon Wiggins

Holmon Wiggins Defensive Coordinator: Lyle Hemphill

Lyle Hemphill 2025 Record: 11-2 (7-1)

11-2 (7-1) 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff First Round

Lost in College Football Playoff First Round Conference: SEC

SEC Location: College Station, Texas

Nobody needs another offseason sermon about Texas A&M’s talent. We’ve heard it for years. Eventually, the collection of recruiting stars has to become a football team capable of navigating an SEC schedule without disappearing for stretches. The Aggies have the bodies. They have enough speed. They have the resources and depth expected from a program with championship ambitions. What they need is consistency, particularly when games tighten in the fourth quarter. This ranking gives A&M considerable respect without blindly buying the hype. The Aggies can absolutely finish higher than fifth, but they need to prove they can stack quality Saturdays instead of producing one impressive performance followed by a head-scratcher. The ceiling remains enormous. So does the burden of proof.

Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Stats

444.5 yards per game

307.4 yards allowed per game

Texas A&M Key Additions