Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks Going Into Week 1

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Kansas City Chiefs Struggle; Chargers & Broncos Rise
NFL · 17 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs Struggle; Chargers & Broncos Rise
Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast
NFL · 1 day ago
Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL · 2 days ago
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
NFL · 2 days ago
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions
NFL · 3 days ago
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions