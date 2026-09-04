Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games for Week 1

2. Clemson at No. 11 LSU

Location: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA) | Time: Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (ABC) | Odds: LSU -10 (O/U 50.5)

Death Valley will be electric on Saturday night as Lane Kiffin makes his head coaching debut for No. 11 LSU. The off-field tension is high after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney publicly criticized Kiffin's aggressive roster-building methods during the offseason. While this may not be our best game on the slate, it could be the best storyline, with drama in droves.

With many previous starters now in the NFL, LSU turns the offense over to Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Caden Durham (505 rushing yards), while an LSU defense that ranked 22nd nationally (313.5 yards allowed per game) anchors the back end. Clemson counters with new starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina alongside playmaker T.J. Moore (837 receiving yards).

I like this game being closer than the 10-point spread is suggesting. There is good reason it's in the Primetime slot on the big network.