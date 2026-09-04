Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games for Week 1

5. Tulane at Duke
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC) | Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) | Odds: Duke -7.5 (O/U 51.5)
This matchup pits two teams coming off successful 2025 seasons. Reigning ACC champion Duke went 9-5 last year with the nation's 16th-ranked scoring offense (34.6 points per game), returning running back Nate Sheppard (1,132 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and receiver Cooper Barkate (1,106 receiving yards).
Meanwhile, Tulane enters a new era under head coach Will Hall following Jon Sumrall's departure. With 2025 star Jake Retzlaff moving on to the NFL, the Green Wave turn to Houston transfer quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion to lead an offense coming off an 11-3 CFP run last fall.
This is a sneaky, under the radar matchup that could provide fireworks on Saturday afternoon.