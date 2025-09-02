12 Intriguing Storylines to Watch Unfold in NFL Week 1
Grant White
Host · Writer
Will Travis Kelce Don 'Swift' on the Back of His Jersey?
Just when you thought the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't command more publicity, Travis Kelce starts dating global phenom Taylor Swift. The power couple recently announced their engagement, and there's been speculation that Kelce should adopt Swift's last name.
This will never happen on the field. But there's little doubt that legions of Swifties will show up in droves, demanding a Chiefs 87 jersey bearing the last name Swift. So whether it's clever trolling by opposing fanbases or young fans embracing the crossover, you can count on seeing a few Swift jerseys at Chiefs' games this season.
Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Win the AFC West -105
How Bad Will the Dallas Cowboys Be?
I tell everyone I'm the second-cheapest person in the world, because no one can hold a candle to Jerry Jones. The mercurial Dallas Cowboys' owner traded away perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons just days ahead of the 2025 season. So if you thought the Cowboys' defense was bad last year, wait until you see what they have in store this season.
Dallas ended the 2024 season by allowing the second-most points (27.5) and fifth-most yards (355.2) per game. That was with Parsons in the lineup for 13 games, accumulating 12.0 sacks, 43 tackles, and two forced fumbles. Without him, the Cowboys were absolute trash, getting torched for 30.3 points and 374.3 yards per game. Not surprisingly, three of those four games went over the total.
Bettors should be prepared for high-scoring games, and Cowboys fans should be ready for the first-overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys Under 5.5 Wins +210
Can Jayden Daniels Recapture the Magic of His Rookie Season?
You'll have to excuse our pessimism on this one, but the Washington Commanders don't have the best track record of developing quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels was everything the Commanders hoped he would be and more last season, but can Daniels maintain his fine form now that the league knows what to expect from him?
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was infallible in 2024. Daniels finished with a nice 69.0% completion percentage, a 25-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 891 rushing yards. In doing so, he cemented his position as one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.
We've seen other young pivots regress in Year 2. Daniels needs to show maturity beyond his years if he hopes to stay among the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks.
Washington Commanders -122 to Make the Playoffs
Can the Lions' Offense Roar Without Ben Johnson?
Over the past few seasons, the Detroit Lions have emerged as the gold standard on offense. However, this offseason saw the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the rival Chicago Bears. John Morton takes over a well-oiled machine, but can he extract the same results as his predecessor?
Arguably, the Lions' offense looks better in 2025 than it did last year. The team added right guard Tate Ratledge and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with their second and third-round picks in the draft. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta expected to take the next steps in their development, theoretically, Detroit should be better this year than last.
Players are a function of their system. Morton needs to stick to the schemes, or he risks becoming an unintended casualty early in the year.
Detroit Lions to Win the Super Bowl +1100
Does Aaron Rodgers Still Have It?
Since landing in the NFL two decades ago, Aaron Rodgers has done things his own way. To his own detriment, in fact. But now heading into his 21st season, Rodgers needs to adapt his playing style to his aging body or risk being crushed by negative public sentiment.
At least publicly, Rodgers toyed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left Mike Tomlin and company in limbo through the better part of the offseason, signing in Steel Town at the start of June. That mentality divided the fanbase, with legend Terry Bradshaw leading the charge against the future Hall of Famer.
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady went on to win Super Bowl Championships after leaving their hallowed stomping grounds. It was a coordinated effort with the coaching staff, to ensure that the aging quarterbacks were tasked with more short-to-intermediate routes to avoid throwing lame ducks into the secondary. Rodgers and the Steelers need to embrace a similar mentality heading into 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers to Win the Super Bowl +6000
Can the Atlanta Falcons Finally Get Over the Hump?
For years, we've been waiting for the Atlanta Falcons to break out. A litany of top offensive draft picks still hasn't come together, and we're left doubting whether the Falcons can soar to the heights everyone expects them to.
The x-factor will be whether Michael Penix Jr. can transform this team into the offensive juggernaut it can be. The Falcons saw an increase in their production to end the 2024 season, averaging 401.0 yards per game across their final three contests.
The starters saw little to no action in the preseason, so Raheem Morris must be confident that his group can hit the field in stride in Week 1. Still, there's no margin for error for a team that has consistently come up short.
Atlanta Falcons Odds to Win the NFC South: +210
Does the Bills vs. Ravens Dichotomy Continue?
The Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations continue to be thwarted by the Buffalo Bills. Could we see a reversal of fortunes in the Ravens-Bills regular season vs. playoff dichotomy?
Despite their best efforts, Josh Allen and the Bills can't seem to get past the Ravens in the regular season. Since 2018, Buffalo is 1-3 versus the Ravens in the regular season. Conversely, the Bills are 2-0 against their AFC rivals come playoff time.
These teams continue to meet regularly, and their first matchup is scheduled for Sunday Night Football in Week 1. Use that as a litmus test for what to expect when these teams inevitably clash in the playoffs.
Ravens vs. Bills Week 1 Line: Bills -1.5
Is Cam Ward the Real Deal?
It's assumed that the first-overall selection will be an immediate impact player, but recent history suggests otherwise. Bryce Young and Caleb Williams are still trying to be the game-changing quarterbacks they were assumed to be. Cam Ward will try to buck that recent trend, starting with a Week 1 clash versus the Denver Broncos.
Ward posted tepid results in the preseason. Altogether, he completed 10 of 19 pass attempts for 145 yards and no touchdowns. Most concerningly, he went 2-for-7 against the Falcons on the road, and Mile High will be a more unforgiving experience.
Without a strong supporting cast, we have reservations about Ward's probability of success in his rookie season. However, the betting market is much more confident, installing Ward with the second-best odds to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Cam Ward Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: +300
Will Ben Johnson Win Coach of the Year?
Every year, a young head coach is tabbed as the next big thing, but very few have delivered game-changing results. Ben Johnson is that guy this season. We'll see if he can transform the Chicago Bears into immediate contenders.
Johnson's resume is impeccable. He spent the previous six seasons in the Detroit Lions organization, moving his way up from Offensive Quality Control Coach to spending three years as offensive coordinator. Across his tenure, Johnson transformed the Lions into a premier offensive threat.
The Bears seemingly have all of the pieces, and it's up to Johnson to synergize their offense. As inferred by his position as the odds-on favorite, Johnson is poised to become the latest coaching sensation to live up to the hype.
Ben Johnson Coach of the Year Odds: +650
Can Pete Carroll Turn the Raiders Around?
Football fans in need of a laugh have often turned to Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Raiders invested heavily in their offense this offseason, and now is the time for Pete Carroll to work his magic and turn this team around.
Most notably, Las Vegas drafted Ashton Jeanty sixth overall and traded for former Pro Bowler Geno Smith. Combined with Brock Bowers and a deep receiving corps, Carroll is tasked with extracting every ounce of offensive effort from his group of offensive studs.
With the rest of the AFC West getting better, it's unlikely the Raiders have what it takes to compete. Still, with a winnable Week 1 matchup on deck, it will be interesting to see how Carroll trots out his offense.
Raiders vs. Patriots Week 1 Line: Patriots -2.5
Can the 49ers Get Better Without Deebo Samuel?
The San Francisco 49ers cut ties with Deebo Samuel this offseason. The hybrid wide receiver has failed to reach the heights of his 2021 campaign in subsequent years, but it's not clear if the Niners have the depth to offset his loss on offense.
Injuries have plagued Christian McCaffrey throughout his NFL career, and we're not confident he's on an upward trajectory as he approaches 30 years old. Likewise, Brandon Aiyuk is indisposed to start the 2025 season, and ACL injuries are notoriously hard to bounce back from. Finally, Brock Purdy could be doomed to the same pitfalls that have plagued San Francisco's former quarterbacks.
The 49ers have a crucial test against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. This is a measuring stick for the early part of their campaign, and their chances of winning aren't as great as the betting line implies.
49ers vs. Seahawks Week 1 Line: 49ers -2.5
Can Daniel Jones Fix His Irreparable Reputation?
For years, the New York Giants were the laughingstock of the NFL. The roster mismanagement was undoubtedly the driving factor, but included in that was their drafting and development of Daniel Jones. After getting exiled last season, Jones has the opportunity to craft a new persona with the Indianapolis Colts.
Few thought there would even be a quarterback battle. Anthony Richardson has had a few years at the helm and was brought in to right the Colts franchise. But ineffective play and even more inadequate preparations led to Jones being installed as the starter in Indianapolis.
There are components of a winning roster, but Daniel Jones doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt in bringing them all together. Watch as he either repairs his reputation as a starting quarterback or forces the Indianapolis Colts to become the latest stooge of the NFL.
Indianapolis Colts Odds to Win the AFC South: +350
