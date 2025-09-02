12 Intriguing Storylines to Watch Unfold in NFL Week 1

How Bad Will the Dallas Cowboys Be?

I tell everyone I'm the second-cheapest person in the world, because no one can hold a candle to Jerry Jones. The mercurial Dallas Cowboys' owner traded away perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons just days ahead of the 2025 season. So if you thought the Cowboys' defense was bad last year, wait until you see what they have in store this season.

Dallas ended the 2024 season by allowing the second-most points (27.5) and fifth-most yards (355.2) per game. That was with Parsons in the lineup for 13 games, accumulating 12.0 sacks, 43 tackles, and two forced fumbles. Without him, the Cowboys were absolute trash, getting torched for 30.3 points and 374.3 yards per game. Not surprisingly, three of those four games went over the total.

Bettors should be prepared for high-scoring games, and Cowboys fans should be ready for the first-overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys Under 5.5 Wins +210