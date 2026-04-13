2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s Latest Top 10 Cornerback Rankings

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Top 10 CBs

As the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh draws closer, legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has delivered his definitive March 30 update to the cornerback rankings. While the elite tier remains a point of emphasis for NFL front offices, this latest refresh signals significant movement among the "next wave" of defensive backs fighting for Day 1 and Day 2 capital.

Big Board Risers and Sticky Coverage

The most notable shift in this update sees San Diego State standout Chris Johnson vaulting to No. 6 in the positional rankings. Johnson’s rise follows a ball-hawking senior campaign where he earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors after recording four interceptions and two touchdowns. This climb comes as several other prospects slide, highlighting the razor-thin margins in this year's secondary class.

Despite the shuffling, the top of the board remains blue-chip territory, with two cornerbacks firmly entrenched in Kiper’s Top 25 Big Board. Tennessee’s physical Jermod McCoy currently holds the CB1 title at No. 16 overall, while LSU’s instinctive Mansoor Delane (No. 17 overall) remains a shutdown presence who allowed just a 37% completion rate last season.