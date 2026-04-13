ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Picks Superteam Formed of Top Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Mel Kiper's Full Team:

QB: Carson Beck

RB: Jeremiyah Love

WR: Jordyn Tyson

TE: Kenyon Sadiq

OT: Monroe Freeling

G/C: Francis Mauigoa

DL/LB: Zion Young

DL/LB: CJ Allen

DB: Dillon Thienemen

DB: Chris Johnston

Kiper on his team: I'm not sure I've ever felt better about my roster in all the years we've done these superteams drafts. You guys just let me have all the players I wanted! Playmakers = winning, and I have them up and down this lineup.

My offense will run through Love, who should have plenty of gaps to exploit behind the blocking of my top two-ranked tackles. I waited until my final pick for a QB because the class drops off so much after Mendoza, but I'm happy to land my QB3 in Beck. He'll have familiarity with former teammates in Mauigoa and Freeling, and the after-the-catch ability of Sadiq and contested-catch prowess of Tyson will lead to some big plays.

Then I have speed, length, and ball hawking on defense. My one regret: I probably should have taken Bailey instead of Thieneman at No. 15, but the edge group is just deeper than the safety class. Doesn't matter -- I'm dominating the rest of these teams.