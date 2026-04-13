Matt Miller’s Top 12 Prospects | Latest Rankings, NFL Draft First-Round Grades

Running Back: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (No. 1)
Matt Miller's NFL Draft Player Rankings (April 10)
- Overall Draft Ranking: 1
- Position Ranking: 1
- Grade: 98
- Mock Draft (March 30): No. 4 Overall | Titans
Comp: Reggie Bush
Jeremiyah Love stands out as the top overall prospect thanks to his elite three-down ability and explosive playmaking. The 1,372 rushing yards, 6.9 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns highlight his big-play ability, while his speed and vision make him a constant threat to break long runs.
"With elite speed and vision, plus a build that can handle consistent carries, he's the ideal NFL running back prospect." – Matt Miller