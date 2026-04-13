Matt Miller’s Top 12 Prospects | Latest Rankings, NFL Draft First-Round Grades

Safety: Caleb Downs, Ohio State (No. 3)

Matt Miller's NFL Draft Player Rankings (April 10)

Overall Draft Ranking: 3

3 Position Ranking: 1

1 Grade: 95

95 Mock Draft (March 30): No. 5 Overall | Giants

Comp: Budda Baker

Caleb Downs is a complete safety prospect with elite tackling ability, range, and instincts. With four interceptions over the past two seasons, he has proven to be both a playmaker and a defender that offenses actively avoid.

"One rival offensive coach told me that they identify Downs on pre-snaps... he's that impactful." – Matt Miller