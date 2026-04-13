ESPN’s Top 41 NFL Draft Prospects | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Previous Rank: 3
Arvell Reese has quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic front-seven defenders in the country, flashing rare versatility throughout his time at Ohio State. Whether aligned off the ball or coming off the edge, Reese consistently finds ways to disrupt plays with his length and explosiveness. With his ceiling still untapped, he profiles as one of the highest-upside defenders in the entire class.
Arvell Reese's ESPN Draft Profile
- Overall Rank: 1
- Position Rank: 1
- Grade: 92
Arvell Reese's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.46
- 10-Yard Split: 1.58
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a