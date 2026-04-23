Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Bold Predictions on Draft Day!

The NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh today

Mock drafts look clean on paper. In reality, they’re anything but.

According to data cited from FantasyPros roughly 145 media mock drafts were tracked last year. The average result? Just six correct picks per mock. That’s not six players that’s six player-to-team matches. One mock managed 12 correct selections, which still meant 63 percent of the picks were wrong.

That’s the reality of trying to predict 32 independent decisions, each shaped by internal grades, medicals, interviews, ownership influence, and last-second trades.

What looks like an obvious team need on the outside often doesn’t align with how a front office stacks its board. Teams don’t draft for headlines they draft off their board, and that board rarely mirrors consensus.

Mock drafts are often the most frustrating pieces to put together. They’re built on educated guesses, and even the most apparent team needs are often ignored when the pick is made. That’s why the unpredictability of it all makes it so much fun especially in this year’s class, where the talent spread between picks 1 through 10 feels wide open.

Word around the league is that teams have roughly 12 true blue-chip prospects in this class. That’s leaner than in previous years, when that number could climb to 16 or 17. That drop-off matters.

It makes moving up far more difficult, because once you’re outside that tier, the cost to climb back into it becomes steep.

Expect the unexpected. That’s the beauty of the NFL Draft.

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