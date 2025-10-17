Arizona Cardinals Aim for Another Upset Win Against the Green Bay Packers

Week 7: Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Breakdown — Upset Potential in the Desert?

The Cardinals nearly shocked the NFL world last week. If not for a missed defensive pass interference call on Trey McBride in the end zone, Arizona would have upset the Colts on the road. Instead, they return home at 1-5, searching for a signature win — and there’s a real case they could get it against a vulnerable Packers team.

The line opened with Green Bay around a six-point favorite, but sharp bettors have already hit Arizona early, trimming the number to Packers -4.5 at most books. The total sits at 45.0, and with questions swirling around both offenses, this one sets up as a sneaky value spot for contrarian bettors.

Arizona Cardinals: Better Than the Record Shows

Say what you will about the Cardinals’ record, but this team plays hard. And if you’ve watched them over the last two weeks, you’ve seen a defense that’s competing and a quarterback — Jacoby Brissett — who’s quietly keeping this offense on schedule.

Brissett Efficient Again: He went 22-for-31 last week for 248 yards and two touchdowns, operating with poise and accuracy. He’s not lighting up the stat sheet, but he’s avoiding turnovers and distributing the ball effectively.

Trey McBride Emerging: The young tight end was robbed of a touchdown last week, but his usage continues to climb. He’s posted 7+ targets in four straight games and is the go-to red-zone weapon.

Running Back Situation: With James Conner sidelined, Emari Demercado out for the game, Michael Carter and Bam Knight have split carries. Demercado’s physicality makes him a better early-down option, while Carter sees more work in passing situations.

Fantasy Angle:

Start: Trey McBride (locked-in TE1), Demercado (flex), Brissett (2QB/Superflex only)

Sit: Cardinals DST (low ceiling against Green Bay’s pace)

DFS Flier: Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s due for a splash play after a quiet few weeks.

Green Bay Packers: Still Figuring Themselves Out

Something feels off with the Packers. What was supposed to be a balanced, explosive offense has sputtered through six weeks, and the defense hasn’t been the dominant force many expected.

Jordan Love’s Inconsistency: After a hot start, Love has cooled off significantly — throwing five interceptions in his last three games . He’s forcing throws into coverage and struggling against disguised zone looks, something Arizona’s defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will surely exploit.

Offensive Line Issues: The Packers’ O-line gave up four sacks to the Cincinnati Bengals last week and allowed consistent pressure in the second half. That’s a concern on the road against an aggressive Arizona front.

Fantasy Angle:

Start: Jordan Love (fringe QB1 vs. soft secondary), Romeo Doubs (boomer-bust WR2)

Flex: Bam Knight (touchdown dependent)

Fade: Luke Musgrave — inconsistent target volume

Betting Breakdown: Don’t Sleep on Arizona

Market Line / Total Lean Analysis Spread Packers -4.5 Cardinals +4.5 Arizona has covered 3 of its last 4 at home. Green Bay’s offense hasn’t proven it can pull away on the road. Total 45.0 Under 45.0 Both teams rank bottom-10 in red-zone efficiency. Expect long drives ending in field goals, not touchdowns. Moneyline Packers -200 / Cardinals +165 Sprinkle Cardinals ML (+165) Home underdog in a desperation spot with a steady veteran QB — classic upset profile. Anytime TD Props McBride (+175), Romeo Doubs (+145) McBride’s usage keeps climbing, Watson always a deep-ball threat.

Betting Summary:



Arizona’s home-field energy and Green Bay’s midseason struggles make this an ideal setup for another NFC surprise. The Packers may have more talent, but the Cardinals’ fight has made them one of the better underdog plays through the first six weeks.

Fantasy & DFS Takeaway

Top DFS Stack: Brissett + McBride (cheap, high-usage combo)

Fade: Love + Watson stack — volatile on the road

Prop Edge: Trey McBride Over 4.5 receptions — he’s cleared that in five straight games

Final Prediction: Cardinals Push Green Bay to the Brink

This isn’t the same “easy win” spot for Green Bay that it looked like in August. The Packers are out of sync, and Arizona’s playing much better football than the record suggests. Expect a close, low-scoring game decided late — one where the underdog could easily cash.

Final Score Prediction:



Cardinals 23, Packers 20



Brissett keeps Arizona steady, McBride finds the end zone, and the Cardinals pull off their first statement win of 2025.

