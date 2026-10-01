ESPN Ranks the Top 7 NFL Best Available Free Agents Going Into Week 4

1) OT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Position: LT

LT Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Age: 32

32 Experience: 10 Years

10 Years Previous AAV: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 Career Earnings: $101,434,695

$101,434,695 Market Value (Spotrac): $21,300,000

ESPN Free Agent Rankings

Previous Rank: 2

2 Overall ESPN Free Agent Rank: 32

32 ESPN Position Rank: 3

Taylor Decker remains one of the more dependable veteran left tackles on the market, offering stability and experience in pass protection. Even at this stage, logging 14 starts and 893 snaps shows he can still anchor the blindside for teams needing immediate help.

2025 Season NFL Stats