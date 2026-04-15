Top 8 Wide Receivers 2026 NFL Draft | ESPN’s Latest Rankings, Combine Results

CJ Daniels NFL Draft Profile
- Playmaker Score projection: 136 yards/season
- Scouts Inc. ranking: N/A
- Similar historical prospects: Ty Montgomery II, Jalen Hurd
CJ Daniels is a unique evaluation case, having produced at multiple levels throughout his college career. His peak season included 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, but production dipped against tougher competition. While his ceiling may be limited, Daniels still offers value as a depth option with experience.
“The Playmaker Score system finds that a player's peak season is more predictive than their most recent season.” - Schatz
CJ Daniels's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6’2"
- Weight: 202 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 31 3/4"
CJ Daniels's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a
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